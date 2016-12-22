What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, December 23

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

FESTIVE EVENTS

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Friday, 10am-4pm, Christmas in the North End exhibition.

Lynn TIC Custom House:

Continuing to December 31, festive memorabilia exhibition for all the family to enjoy.

Lynn Museum:

Friday, 10am-5pm, Christmas trail with a small festive present as a prize if you are successful.

HUNSTANTON: Seafront:

Christmas Day, 11am, Hunstanton Round Table’s fundraising Christmas Swim, register at the Oasis Leisure Centre 10.30am and the swim is from 11am; prizes for best dressed individual and group swimmers.

SOUTH WOOTTON: The Swan Inn:

Boxing Day, 12 noon, Morris dancing with the King’s Morris

FAMILY

LYNN: Lynn Museum:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10am-5pm, Museum scavenge hunt, complete it to win a small prize;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 01553 775001.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, closed December 24-26, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, practice your English conversation.

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Drop in and draw.

Dersingham Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Wednesday, 8pm, Story telling, poems and music, with complimentary glass of mulled wine and mince pie, call 01485 600948;

New Year’s Eve, 9pm, Party night, free tickets must be booked in advance on 01485 600703 or 01485 601564.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Estate:

Saturday, 9am, free entry for 5km park run.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 9am-3.30pm, Fleamarket 50p entry, under 16s free, 01485 543608 for more details.

THEATRES

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Continuing to December 31, Pantomime fun with Cinderella, call the box office on 01553 764864 for ticket and performance details.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Continuing to January 1, Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532252 for ticket and performance details.

Town Hall:

Tuesday, 2pm and 7pm, Opening shows of Princess and the Pea pantomime fun, continues same times on Wednesday and Thursday, then 2pm only next Friday, call the box office on 01485 532610 for ticket details.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Continuing, Westacre Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol, performances on Friday at 3pm and 7pm, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3pm, many shows already sold-out, call the box office on 01760 755800 for ticket availability.

WALKS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Tuesday, 10am, Sandringham brisk 4.5 miles, meet Visitors’ Centre, www.kingslynnramblers.org;

Thursday, 10am, Ingoldisthorpe and Dersingham, led by Cliff 01485 541115.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Wednesday, 2pm, Meet at Downham Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, meet at Hilgay (corner of East End Road and Bridge Street).

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Mid-week walks start at 10am. Contact Ken on 01366 382310 for more details of festive walks and where to meet.