What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, December 30

FAMILY

LYNN: Library:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book free session on 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Greyfriars reading group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-12; Trivial Pursuit.

Gaywood Library:

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, call 01603 629558 for more details.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Museum:

Continuing, museum scavenger hunt;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood exhibition.

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter, 01366 383073;

Thursday, 1-2.30pm, Bookfolding for beginners, £2 refreshments included, must book on 01366 383073.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Saturday, 9pm, Party night and midnight fireworks, free tickets must be booked in advance on 01485 600703 or 01485 601564.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Sunday, from 4.30pm, New Year’s Day quiz, £10 per person to include meal, must book on 01328 730399.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING:

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday 6th, 7.30pm, Bingo for hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday 6th, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Sunshine Club funds.

SOUTH CREAKE: War Memorial Institute:

Wednesday, 7-10pm, Social games evening, free entry, refreshments available, proceeds towards emergency defibrillator for the village, 01328 823920.

MEETINGS:

LYNN: Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Fluke) group.

Ouse Sailing Club:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

METHWOLD:

Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society meeting and talk on “Aerial Gunnery”.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Jive Survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

THEATRES & MUSIC

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Continuing to Sunday, Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532252 for ticket and performance details.

Town Hall:

Friday, 2pm, Princess and the Pea pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532610 for ticket details.

OUTWELL: St Clement’s Church:

Friday 6th at 7.30pm, Military Wives concert with RAF Marham Bluebirds, tickets £8 adults, £5 children, proceeds for church renovations.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday at 3pm and 7pm, also Saturday at 3pm, Westacre Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol, ticket details and booking on 01760 755800.

WALKS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Fring area 5 miles, led by Sue C, 01485 570377;

Sunday, 1.30pm, Leziate 4.5 miles, led by Sue and Mick, 01553 679277;

Tuesday, 10am, West Lynn and Clenchwart brisk 6 miles, led by Barbara and Ken, 01553 767157;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Downham leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Sue and Allan 01553 671829;

Thursday, 10am, Castle Rising 5.5 miles, led by Sheila, 01553 673518.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Leziate, grades 2 and 3, meet village hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Snettisham beach, grade 2, meet RSPB car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, Lynn, easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Wiggenhall St Germans, grade 3, meet village hall;

Thursday, 10.30am, Outwell, grade 2, meet Methodist church.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.