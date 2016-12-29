Search

What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, December 30

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

FAMILY

LYNN: Library:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book free session on 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Greyfriars reading group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10am-12; Trivial Pursuit.

Gaywood Library:

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, call 01603 629558 for more details.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Museum:

Continuing, museum scavenger hunt;

Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood exhibition.

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter, 01366 383073;

Thursday, 1-2.30pm, Bookfolding for beginners, £2 refreshments included, must book on 01366 383073.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Saturday, 9pm, Party night and midnight fireworks, free tickets must be booked in advance on 01485 600703 or 01485 601564.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Sunday, from 4.30pm, New Year’s Day quiz, £10 per person to include meal, must book on 01328 730399.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING:

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday 6th, 7.30pm, Bingo for hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday 6th, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Sunshine Club funds.

SOUTH CREAKE: War Memorial Institute:

Wednesday, 7-10pm, Social games evening, free entry, refreshments available, proceeds towards emergency defibrillator for the village, 01328 823920.

MEETINGS:

LYNN: Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Fluke) group.

Ouse Sailing Club:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

METHWOLD:

Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society meeting and talk on “Aerial Gunnery”.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Jive Survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

THEATRES & MUSIC

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Continuing to Sunday, Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532252 for ticket and performance details.

Town Hall:

Friday, 2pm, Princess and the Pea pantomime fun, call the box office on 01485 532610 for ticket details.

OUTWELL: St Clement’s Church:

Friday 6th at 7.30pm, Military Wives concert with RAF Marham Bluebirds, tickets £8 adults, £5 children, proceeds for church renovations.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday at 3pm and 7pm, also Saturday at 3pm, Westacre Theatre Company present A Christmas Carol, ticket details and booking on 01760 755800.

WALKS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Fring area 5 miles, led by Sue C, 01485 570377;

Sunday, 1.30pm, Leziate 4.5 miles, led by Sue and Mick, 01553 679277;

Tuesday, 10am, West Lynn and Clenchwart brisk 6 miles, led by Barbara and Ken, 01553 767157;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Downham leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Sue and Allan 01553 671829;

Thursday, 10am, Castle Rising 5.5 miles, led by Sheila, 01553 673518.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Leziate, grades 2 and 3, meet village hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Snettisham beach, grade 2, meet RSPB car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, Lynn, easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Wiggenhall St Germans, grade 3, meet village hall;

Thursday, 10.30am, Outwell, grade 2, meet Methodist church.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.