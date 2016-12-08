What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, December 9

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box

FESTIVE EVENTS

LYNN: Town Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Christmas concert by King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir, tickets £12 from True’s Yard, Geoffrey Collings & Co or call 01553 828539;

Thursday, 7pm, Karen Manning Singers present an evening of Christmas songs, tickets £8, under 12s free, 07901 767946.

All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 3.30pm, The York Waits and Deborah Catterall present “Godday My Lord Sire Christemass”, old English music and song, tickets £12/£10.

True’s Yard:

Continuing to December 23 (daily 10am-4pm Tues-Sat), Christmas in the North End exhibition;

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Historical Christmas craft fair with free demonstrations.

Lynn TIC Custom House:

Continuing to December 31, festive memorabilia exhibition.

Lynn Museum:

Continuing to December 23, Christmas trail.

RBL Club, Tower Street:

Monday, 7.30pm, Christmas bingo by Lynn Diabetes UK Group, all welcome, 01553 763402.

BURNHAM NORTON:

Saturday 2-5pm and Sunday, 10am-1pm, Norfolk Saffron pop-up museum and shop at the garden of 21 Norton Street.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Downham Market Singers present Cantante A Concert for Christmas, tickets £7 to include refreshments from Lewks or on the door.

HEACHAM: Public Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Christmas charity prize bingo in aid of Campaign Care and Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Friday, 4-8pm, also Wednesday and Thursday, Candlelight tours, tickets £16 adults and £10 children to include drink and mince pie, 01328 713111

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Friday, noon-8pm, Christmas Tree Festival (official opening at 7pm), continues on Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm, refreshments available.

NORTH RUNCTON: Village Meeting Place:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Christmas fundraising launch party with live music entertainment, tickets £5 on the door to include mulled wine and mince pie.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, festive bingo, in aid of hall Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550;

Monday, 7.30pm, Christmas bingo and draw in aid of Wiggenhall bowls club funds, 01553 617418.

SEDGEFORD: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, 1940s Christmas party with music from King Size Papas, tickets £15 to include seasonal fayre (bring your own drinks), 01485 570097.

SWAFFHAM: St Peter & St Paul church:

Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, last two days of sixth Christmas Tree festival.

Community Centre:

Sunday, 3pm, Seasonal Miscellany entertainment with Swaffham Arts, all welcome, 01366 328648.

WEST TOFTS: St Mary’s Church:

Sunday, 6pm, Carol service with the Royal Anglian Regiment (V) Band, followed by refreshments, 01842 855233.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, noon-4pm, Bizarre Bazaar with gifts, cards and artwork by local artists, free entry.

Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Arts Lounge Gallery, Market Place:

Continuing to December 22, Watercolours by Ian King (of Anglia TV King and Country fame), glassware by Lynn Baker.

WATLINGTON: 7 Church Road gallery:

Continuing to Monday, 11am-3pm daily, Watercolours and oil paintings by Sonia Williams to view or purchase, call 01553 810875.

FAMILY

LYNN: Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Colour yourself calm;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, readings from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, festive refreshments available;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, History discussion group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time.

All Saints’ Church:

Saturday, 10.30am, Russian Orthodox Liturgy, sung in English.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn cafe.

Kings Centre, Wellesley Street:

Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church with games, activities, hot food etc, £1.50.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Friends of Dersingham Library open meeting, 01485 532280;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Crime book club, 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Walkers and talkers group;

Thursday, 3-6pm, Final session in Tablet course.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: St Edmund’s Church:

Sunday, 3pm, Norfolk Hospice Tapping House Light up a Life service.

Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter drop-in;

Monday, 1-4pm, Get digital Tablet course continues, 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, Audio book club with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Monday, 2.30-3.30-pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Friday, 12.45-2.45pm, Creative writing group for women, 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One-to-one IT help, book appointment on 01760 721513.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Messy church session with stories, songs, crafts and tea.

FUNDRAISING

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Cash bingo, in aid of hall funds,

FINCHAM: St Martin’s Church:

Wednesday, 10am-12, coffee morning, in aid of church funds.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds;

Sunday, 9am-2pm (set up from 8am), Craft fair, refreshments available, free entry and car parking, 01760 337540.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, eyes down for charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-12, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499..

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS & TALKS

Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am, U3A meeting and entertainment with Chanter’s Jigge new members welcome, 01553 841596.

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, KL Society of Arts and Sciences lecture “Interpreting Ely Cathedral” by Dr Lynne Broughton, University of Cambridge.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-12, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Collectors’ Club, 01553 671683.

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743;

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890. CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Carpet bowls, 01553 617418.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members’ meeting and illustrated talk by Peter Green on the History of the Theatre Royal at Bury St Edmunds, entry £4.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group meeting with Wendy Thompson

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall: Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, themed competition – Wind, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

WIMBOTSHAM: Village Hall:

Thursday, 6.30pm, AGM of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses: Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of the Donkey Sanctuary at Sidmouth

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and natters;

Monday, 8pm, Poetry night.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

WALTON HIGHWAY: Village Club:

Saturday, 7.30pm, An evening with ex-Arsenal and England footballer Kenny Sansom, tickets £15, 01945 582479.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 1.30pm, Curtain up for Cinderella pantomime fun, continues to December 31, 01553 764864 for tickets and performances.

Arts Centre:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Noise and Chance School of Dance present R’n’J Ballet Couture, £12.50/£11.50, continues Friday and Saturday 16th and 17th.

Town library:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Librarian Theatre present A Christmas Carol, tickets £6, £3, from the library or call 01553 772568.

BRISTON: The Copeman Centre:

Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Briston Players present Pantoland, tickets £6 adults £3 children, family £16, 01263 860441.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Saturday, 3pm, Norwich Puppet Theatre present “Tinderbox”, tickets £5 adult, £3 children, family £10, from Lewks or 01366 381073.

HOCKWOLD: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 6pm, Norwich Puppet Theatre present “Tinderbox”, tickets £5 adult, £3 children, 01842 827742.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Saturday and Sunday, 6.30pm, The Hound of the Baskervilles presented in The Lady Elizabeth Wing, adult £16, children £10 (recommended age 12 and over);

Saturday and Sunday, 7pm, Diva Opera’s ”The Twelve Days of Christmas”, tickets £38 to include glass of champagne, 01328 710227.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday at 2pm and 6pm, Sunday at 2pm, Wednesday at 2.30pm, Panto fun Jack and the Beanstalk, ticket details 01485 532252.

Oasis:

Sunday, 4pm, Norwich Puppet Theatre present “Tinderbox”, tickets £4, 01553 764864; before the show a puppet-making workshop will be held from 2-3.30pm, cost £2 per child.

WALKS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Ringstead 6 miles, led by Caroline 01485 579019;

Sunday, 10am, Burnham Norton 11.5 miles, led by Richard M 01328 730670;

Tuesday, 10am, Titchwell brisk 5 miles led by Sheila 01553 673518;

Thursday, 10am, Lynnsport 4.5 miles, led by Sue and Allan 01553 671829.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Roydon grade 2+, meet playing field;

Monday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet war memorial;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, very easy grade, meet entrance opposite library;

Wednesday 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist church;

Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay grade 3, meet junction of East End Road and Bridge Street.

Thursday, 2pm, Dersingham easy grade, meet library

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.