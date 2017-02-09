What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, February 10

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Saturday, 12-4pm, “It’s a Fishy Business” by Tony Bellars, continues to February 25, (Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm).

True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

“Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: Tuesday Market Place:

Tuesday, 12noon, official opening of The Mart, family day Wednesday; continues to February 25.

Vancouver Quarter:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Valentine’s Day free family workshop (in former Calendar Club unit next to Costa Coffee).

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Tuesday, 11am-3pm, Family fun find Ellie the Elephant, continues same times Thursday to Saturday.

Lynn Museum:

Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, Smashing Saxons free family fun;

Saturday, 10am-5pm, Pentney brooch free trail, continues Tuesday to Sat 18th.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Christian Fellowship, Wellesley Street:

Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church with fun, games and activities, £1.50.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with the family history volunteer, 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, 2.30-4pm, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Valentine’s Day romantic lines and words;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Space-themed stories and activities with staff from the Vancouver Children’s Centre, children must be accompanied by an adult, 01553 768498;

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Crime book club monthly get-together, call 01485 540181 for more details;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Beginner’s course to sewing continues;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, storytelling and craft activities with the Dogs Trust, for children up to 12 years and their families free but must be booked in advance by calling 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Dersingham walk and talk group.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Poetry writing course continues;

Monday, 2-3.30pm, Myths and legends storytelling with Liam Carroll, £5 adult, £3 children, £15 family, tickets from Lewks or on the door;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Holiday storytime, children must be accompanied by an adult;.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning, £1.50.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Hunstanton walk and talk group;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help book a 30-minute session, call on 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Friday, 12.45-2.45pm, Rural writes creative writing group for women, 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch messy church with stories, songs, crafts and tea.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Tesco Gaywood:

Saturday, 9am-3pm, Book sale in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Rathskeller:

Wednesday, 8pm, Quiz night for charity, £1 per person, teams up to six, 01553 773713.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of hall funds, 01366 324207.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751

DERSINGHAM: Guide and Scout hq, Manor Road:

Saturday, eyes down 7pm for bingo in aid of 1st Dersingham Guides, 01485 544753.

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Over 55s club, refreshments, £1.

INGOLDISTHORPE: Church Hall:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Indoor car boot sale in aid of hall funds.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesdays, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw in aid of hall funds.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, eyes down 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of Tilney St Lawrence school funds, 01945 880718.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Valentine’s night 40s style with music by Timescape, £5 per person includes light supper;

Monday, 8pm, Winter themed supper night, £5 per person.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am-12, Lynn U3A annual meeting and information session on developing memory boxes of items for older people, 01553 841596.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1-2pm, True’s Talks series continues with Jeff Hoyle on Mass Observation and the Worktown Study of 1937, free but must book ticket on 01553 770479.

Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743.

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club,

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Poetry morning with Hunstanton Community Players, £2.50, refreshments available, 01485 533933.

St Edmund’s Church Hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, Calm support group for carers, older people and those with dementia.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members, illustrated talk by Ian MacLaughlin on the US military in Norfolk during World War Two, entry £4.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Watlington WI and illustrated talk by Charlotte Paton on Romany Life.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Pete Mott Cup (PDI) themed competition - monochrome (PDI).

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

The Winch:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7.10pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Houghton 5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 1553 671829;

Sunday, 10am, Holkham area 14 miles, led by Gerald P 01485 570755;

Tuesday, 10am, North Pickenham brisk 6.5 miles, led by Chris 01760 722947;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Wolferton leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829;

Thursday, 10am. East Walton 5 miles, led by Penny 01553 671533.

OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall:

Saturday 11.30am-12.30pm and Sunday 2-3pm, Snowdrop walks, free with normal admission charges.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Bawsey grade 3, meet Church Farm;

Friday, 10.30am, Great Massingham grade 2, meet The Green;

Monday, 10.30am, Leziate grade 3, meet village hall;

Tuesday, 2.30pm, Hunstanton easy grade, meet library;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet library;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wimbotsham grade 2, meet The Chequers;

Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham easy grade, meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Some Guys Have all the Luck, the Rod Stewart story, tickets £21.50, concs £19.50, 01553 764864;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Classic Rock Show, tickets £24.50 / £34.50;

Wednesday, 2.30pm, Cirque Du Hilarious, adults £14, children £12, family (3) £36, (4) £48.

Lynn Town Hall:

Friday, 11am. Anna Rosa Mari with the Eblana String Trio, tickets £13, under 18s £7.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Music Club concert with Hexachordia, admission free for under 18s, those in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS, other visitors £10 at the door.

St John’s Church:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Organ Club electronic organ and keyboard concert with David Ingley, tickets £6.50, 01553 774664 / 671285.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Gavin Robertson: Bond, tickets £14, 01760 755 800;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Gavin Robertson: The Six Sided Man, tickets £14.