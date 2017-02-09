Search

What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, February 10

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Saturday, 12-4pm, “It’s a Fishy Business” by Tony Bellars, continues to February 25, (Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm).

True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

“Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: Tuesday Market Place:

Tuesday, 12noon, official opening of The Mart, family day Wednesday; continues to February 25.

Vancouver Quarter:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Valentine’s Day free family workshop (in former Calendar Club unit next to Costa Coffee).

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Tuesday, 11am-3pm, Family fun find Ellie the Elephant, continues same times Thursday to Saturday.

Lynn Museum:

Tuesday, 10.30am-1pm, Smashing Saxons free family fun;

Saturday, 10am-5pm, Pentney brooch free trail, continues Tuesday to Sat 18th.

St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Christian Fellowship, Wellesley Street:

Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church with fun, games and activities, £1.50.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with the family history volunteer, 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, 2.30-4pm, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01553 772568;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Valentine’s Day romantic lines and words;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Space-themed stories and activities with staff from the Vancouver Children’s Centre, children must be accompanied by an adult, 01553 768498;

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Crime book club monthly get-together, call 01485 540181 for more details;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Beginner’s course to sewing continues;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, storytelling and craft activities with the Dogs Trust, for children up to 12 years and their families free but must be booked in advance by calling 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Dersingham walk and talk group.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Poetry writing course continues;

Monday, 2-3.30pm, Myths and legends storytelling with Liam Carroll, £5 adult, £3 children, £15 family, tickets from Lewks or on the door;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Holiday storytime, children must be accompanied by an adult;.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning, £1.50.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Hunstanton walk and talk group;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, “Dinomania” with a host of dinosaur-themed crafts, suitable for children 5 and over, tickets £3 per child payable in advance, book on 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help book a 30-minute session, call on 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Friday, 12.45-2.45pm, Rural writes creative writing group for women, 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch messy church with stories, songs, crafts and tea.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Tesco Gaywood:

Saturday, 9am-3pm, Book sale in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Rathskeller:

Wednesday, 8pm, Quiz night for charity, £1 per person, teams up to six, 01553 773713.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of hall funds, 01366 324207.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751

DERSINGHAM: Guide and Scout hq, Manor Road:

Saturday, eyes down 7pm for bingo in aid of 1st Dersingham Guides, 01485 544753.

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Over 55s club, refreshments, £1.

INGOLDISTHORPE: Church Hall:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Indoor car boot sale in aid of hall funds.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesdays, doors 6.30pm, bingo 7.30pm, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw in aid of hall funds.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, eyes down 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of Tilney St Lawrence school funds, 01945 880718.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Valentine’s night 40s style with music by Timescape, £5 per person includes light supper;

Monday, 8pm, Winter themed supper night, £5 per person.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am-12, Lynn U3A annual meeting and information session on developing memory boxes of items for older people, 01553 841596.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1-2pm, True’s Talks series continues with Jeff Hoyle on Mass Observation and the Worktown Study of 1937, free but must book ticket on 01553 770479.

Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743.

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club,

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Poetry morning with Hunstanton Community Players, £2.50, refreshments available, 01485 533933.

St Edmund’s Church Hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, Calm support group for carers, older people and those with dementia.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members, illustrated talk by Ian MacLaughlin on the US military in Norfolk during World War Two, entry £4.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Watlington WI and illustrated talk by Charlotte Paton on Romany Life.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Pete Mott Cup (PDI) themed competition - monochrome (PDI).

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

The Winch:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7.10pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Houghton 5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 1553 671829;

Sunday, 10am, Holkham area 14 miles, led by Gerald P 01485 570755;

Tuesday, 10am, North Pickenham brisk 6.5 miles, led by Chris 01760 722947;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Wolferton leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829;

Thursday, 10am. East Walton 5 miles, led by Penny 01553 671533.

OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall:

Saturday 11.30am-12.30pm and Sunday 2-3pm, Snowdrop walks, free with normal admission charges.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Bawsey grade 3, meet Church Farm;

Friday, 10.30am, Great Massingham grade 2, meet The Green;

Monday, 10.30am, Leziate grade 3, meet village hall;

Tuesday, 2.30pm, Hunstanton easy grade, meet library;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet library;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wimbotsham grade 2, meet The Chequers;

Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham easy grade, meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Some Guys Have all the Luck, the Rod Stewart story, tickets £21.50, concs £19.50, 01553 764864;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Classic Rock Show, tickets £24.50 / £34.50;

Wednesday, 2.30pm, Cirque Du Hilarious, adults £14, children £12, family (3) £36, (4) £48.

Lynn Town Hall:

Friday, 11am. Anna Rosa Mari with the Eblana String Trio, tickets £13, under 18s £7.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Music Club concert with Hexachordia, admission free for under 18s, those in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS, other visitors £10 at the door.

St John’s Church:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Organ Club electronic organ and keyboard concert with David Ingley, tickets £6.50, 01553 774664 / 671285.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Gavin Robertson: Bond, tickets £14, 01760 755 800;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Gavin Robertson: The Six Sided Man, tickets £14.