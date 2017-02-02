Search

What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, February 3

What's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

LYNN: True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection.

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel:

Saturday, 10.30am-12, Free storytelling and craft sessions, 01553 774471.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit fun book group;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;

Friday, 5.30-7pm, an evening of mystical crafts and activities celebrating the wizardry of Harry Potter, suitable for children seven and over, £3 per child;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with family history volunteer on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, King’s Lynn history discussion group;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Bookfolding session making vases, £2 includes refreshments, booking essential on 01366 383073;

Thursday, 4-7pm, Business advice desk, book an appointment on 08456 099 991 or email to info@nwes.org.uk

Dersingham library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Eleven-week course on Introduction to sewing continues;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers, run by the Alzheimer’s Society;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter weekly drop-in session.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.

Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, poetry writing course continues;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship group meeting including talk on complementary therapies, £1, includes refreshments, 01366 383073;

Thursday, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Fakenham Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

Hunstanton Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 2-2.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280;

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter, refreshments available.

Swaffham Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, book an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Quiz night in aid of hall funds, £4 per person includes ploughman’s supper, 01366 324207.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds,

FINCHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, £2 per person teams up to six, bring your own refreshments, 01366 347305.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

MIDDLETON: Village Hall:

Sunday, indoor/outdoor car boot sale, set up 8.30am for 9am start, 07879 243253.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.

SEDGEFORD: King William IV:

Wednesday, 7pm, Pies & Mash and Puddings fundraising night in aid of Astro Brain Tumour Fund based in Sedgeford, £17 per head, 01485 571765.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, eyes down for charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Fish and chip fundraising supper night.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of CRY, cardiac risk in the young.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Queen Elizabeth Hospital:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Bereavement Support Group, 01553 613441.

Mr Bee’s Family Centre, St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support group.

True’s Yard Museum:

Thursday, 1-2pm, True’s Talks with Neil Batcock on Lynn’s Red Mount Chapel, free but must book ticket on 01553 770479.

Masonic Centre, Hamburg Way:

Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group annual general meeting, all friends and family welcome, 01553 691846.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 10.30am, King’s Lynn Collectors’ Club.

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group.

DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association monthly meeting.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Model Railway Club.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society “A year of aviation”.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society meeting and talk on Cambridge machinery sales, 01945 410416

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club “What I do” with Ian Ward, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

SHOWS & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 8pm, The Noise Next Door: Uproar, £16 unallocated seating, 01553 764864.

Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Puppetry of the Penis, over 16s only, tickets £21;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Smokie, £29.

Arts Centre:

Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30 and 7.30pm, West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society present The Mikado, £14 adults, £12.50 concs, £6 children, 01553 764864.

St Nicholas Chapel:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Tim FitzHigham as Will Kempe, tickets £7, concs £5, available on the door.

The Minster Vicarage:

Sunday, 3pm, Recital with Evelyn Nallen and Zoe Lawrence, tea and cakes available at the interval, free entry, donations to The Minster.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church:

Sunday, 5pm, Concert by Coro Stellante choir “Isn’t It Romantic”, afternoon tea at 4pm, tickets £12, 01553 810116.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Nathan Carter – Wanna Dance, £32, 01485 532252.

SWAFFHAM: Stanleys, Lynn Street:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Aladdin panto fun with TOSH theatre group, £8 adults, £7 concs, continues Friday and Saturday, 078999 83105.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Hillington, congham and Grimston 6 miles, led by Cliff, 01485 541115;

Sunday, 9.30am, Snettisham and around 12 miles, led by Lynda, 01553 674944;

Tuesday, 10am, Sandringham and Wolferton brisk 6 miles, led by Penny and John, 01553 671533;

Thursday, 10am. Litcham snowdrop walk 5 miles, led by Carol and Ray, 01328 838822.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Reffley Woods grade 2, meet Reffley Community Hall;

Friday, 10.30am, North Creake grade 3, meet Abbey;

Monday, 10.30am, Sandringham grade 3, meet Visitor Centre car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood grade 1, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 3, meet Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, Shouldham grade 2, meet car park.

OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall:

Saturday 11.39am-12.30pm and Sunday 2-3pm, Snowdrop walks, free with normal admission charges

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.

WELLS NEXT SEA: Beach Cafe:

Tuesday, 10am, Holkham’s monthly walk with Walking Women, free, 01328 713112.