What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, February 3

LYNN: True’s Yard Museum:
Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection.
Town Hall:
Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;
Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.
BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:
Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;
Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.
NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:
Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.
FAMILY
LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel:
Saturday, 10.30am-12, Free storytelling and craft sessions, 01553 774471.
St John’s Church, The Walks:
Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.
Lynn Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit fun book group;
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;
Friday, 5.30-7pm, an evening of mystical crafts and activities celebrating the wizardry of Harry Potter, suitable for children seven and over, £3 per child;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with family history volunteer on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;
Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, King’s Lynn history discussion group;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;
Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Bookfolding session making vases, £2 includes refreshments, booking essential on 01366 383073;
Thursday, 4-7pm, Business advice desk, book an appointment on 08456 099 991 or email to info@nwes.org.uk
Dersingham library:
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 10am-12, Eleven-week course on Introduction to sewing continues;
Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group for carers, run by the Alzheimer’s Society;
Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter weekly drop-in session.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.
Downham Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;
Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, poetry writing course continues;
Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship group meeting including talk on complementary therapies, £1, includes refreshments, 01366 383073;
Thursday, Baby bounce and rhyme time.
Fakenham Library:
Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
Hunstanton Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Monday, 2-2.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme;
Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help, book a 30-minute session with staff on 01485 532280;
Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter, refreshments available.
Swaffham Library:
Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help, book an appointment on 01760 721513.
FUNDRAISING
LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:
Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds;
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.
BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Quiz night in aid of hall funds, £4 per person includes ploughman’s supper, 01366 324207.
DENVER: Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds,
FINCHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, £2 per person teams up to six, bring your own refreshments, 01366 347305.
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
MIDDLETON: Village Hall:
Sunday, indoor/outdoor car boot sale, set up 8.30am for 9am start, 07879 243253.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
NORDELPH: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.
SEDGEFORD: King William IV:
Wednesday, 7pm, Pies & Mash and Puddings fundraising night in aid of Astro Brain Tumour Fund based in Sedgeford, £17 per head, 01485 571765.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, eyes down for charity bingo.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesday 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.
WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Fish and chip fundraising supper night.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of CRY, cardiac risk in the young.
MEETINGS
LYNN: Queen Elizabeth Hospital:
Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Bereavement Support Group, 01553 613441.
Mr Bee’s Family Centre, St Augustine’s Centre:
Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support group.
True’s Yard Museum:
Thursday, 1-2pm, True’s Talks with Neil Batcock on Lynn’s Red Mount Chapel, free but must book ticket on 01553 770479.
Masonic Centre, Hamburg Way:
Monday, 7.30-9.30pm, Diabetes UK, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group annual general meeting, all friends and family welcome, 01553 691846.
Gaywood church rooms:
Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 10.30am, King’s Lynn Collectors’ Club.
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
Reffley Community Centre:
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:
Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.
DENVER: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group.
DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:
Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association monthly meeting.
Town Hall:
Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;
Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, Model Railway Club.
FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society “A year of aviation”.
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society meeting and talk on Cambridge machinery sales, 01945 410416
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;
Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:
Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, all welcome, 01366 328422.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club “What I do” with Ian Ward, www.klcameraclub.org.uk
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
SHOWS & MUSIC
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Friday, 8pm, The Noise Next Door: Uproar, £16 unallocated seating, 01553 764864.
Corn Exchange:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Puppetry of the Penis, over 16s only, tickets £21;
Thursday, 7.30pm, Smokie, £29.
Arts Centre:
Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30 and 7.30pm, West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society present The Mikado, £14 adults, £12.50 concs, £6 children, 01553 764864.
St Nicholas Chapel:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Tim FitzHigham as Will Kempe, tickets £7, concs £5, available on the door.
The Minster Vicarage:
Sunday, 3pm, Recital with Evelyn Nallen and Zoe Lawrence, tea and cakes available at the interval, free entry, donations to The Minster.
DOWNHAM: Methodist Church:
Sunday, 5pm, Concert by Coro Stellante choir “Isn’t It Romantic”, afternoon tea at 4pm, tickets £12, 01553 810116.
HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Nathan Carter – Wanna Dance, £32, 01485 532252.
SWAFFHAM: Stanleys, Lynn Street:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Aladdin panto fun with TOSH theatre group, £8 adults, £7 concs, continues Friday and Saturday, 078999 83105.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Hillington, congham and Grimston 6 miles, led by Cliff, 01485 541115;
Sunday, 9.30am, Snettisham and around 12 miles, led by Lynda, 01553 674944;
Tuesday, 10am, Sandringham and Wolferton brisk 6 miles, led by Penny and John, 01553 671533;
Thursday, 10am. Litcham snowdrop walk 5 miles, led by Carol and Ray, 01328 838822.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Friday, 10.30am, Reffley Woods grade 2, meet Reffley Community Hall;
Friday, 10.30am, North Creake grade 3, meet Abbey;
Monday, 10.30am, Sandringham grade 3, meet Visitor Centre car park;
Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood grade 1, meet library;
Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 3, meet Leisure Centre;
Thursday, 10.30am, Shouldham grade 2, meet car park.
OXBOROUGH: Oxburgh Hall:
Saturday 11.39am-12.30pm and Sunday 2-3pm, Snowdrop walks, free with normal admission charges
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;
Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.
WELLS NEXT SEA: Beach Cafe:
Tuesday, 10am, Holkham’s monthly walk with Walking Women, free, 01328 713112.