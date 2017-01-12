What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, January 13th

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.
EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Town Hall:
Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;
Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, special display of Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.
Groundwork Gallery:
Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood featuring the work of ten artists.
BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;
Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.
NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.
FAMILY
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Sunday, 11am-4pm, free entry to Norfolk Wedding Festival.
Kings Centre, Wellesley Street:
Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church family event;
Monday, 10.30am-12.15pm and 2-4.30pm, Blood donor sessions, 0300 123 2323.
St John’s Church, The Walks:
Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.
Lynn Library:
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568.
Friday, 10.30-11.30am and 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Lynn Library meetings, for further information contact Kerry or Alison on 01553 761393;
Friday, 6-7pm, Colouring yourself calm;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing sessions;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with the family history volunteer on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session.
Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;
Tuesday, 2-4pm, Introduction to starting your family tree, £5, must book on 01553 772568;
Wednesday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities;
Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club monthly get-together.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Free drop-in session to find out about “Ask Lily” (Living Independently In Later Years), no need to book, 01553 768498;
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time for pre-school children;
Tuesday, 2-5pm, Get Digital tablet course continues, 01553 768498;
Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, 11-week beginner’s course “sewing on your own” starts, for more details visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/adultlearning
DERSINGHAM: Library:
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, call 01485 540181 for details of books being read;
Tuesday, 10am-12, 11-week beginner’s course “sewing on your own” starts, for more details visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/adultlearning
Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, book a 30-minute session on 01485 540181;
Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter drop-in session;
Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly walk and talk group led by Mick;
Thursday, 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Dersingham Library meeting, for more details contact Kerry on 01485 532280 or Alison on 01485 540181.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.
DOWNHAM: Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter drop-in session;
Tuesday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;
Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter;
Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.
FAKENHAM: Library:
Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
HUNSTANTON: Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly book group, for more information call 01485 532280;
Wednesday, 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Hunstanton Library meeting, for more details contact Kerry on 01485 540181 or Alison on 01485 532280.
SWAFFHAM: Library:
Friday, 12.45-2.45pm, Monthly meeting of creative writing group “Rural Writes”, 01760 721513;
Thursday, 2-4pm, One-to-one IT help, book an appointment on 01760 721513.
WEST WINCH: Primary School:
Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch messy church, 01553 841842.
FUNDRAISING
EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:
Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
FAKENHAM:
Fakenham Academy:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House funds.
FLITCHAM: Community Centre:
Saturday, 8pm, Quiz night, £2 per person, teams 2-6, 01485 600703 / 601564.
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:
Saturday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Monday, doors open 6.30pm, eyes down for bingo at 7.30pm in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.
WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:
Saturday, 7.30pm, Prize bingo in aid of hall funds.
MEETINGS
LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:
Friday, 7.30pm, Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences meeting and talk by Shelagh Ashe on “The Rose - A plant with a Past”, visitors welcome £4 on the door, 01553 775535.
Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:
Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.
Gaywood church rooms:
Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:
Friday, 10am, U3A meeting and talk by Tricia McCarron on “Historic King’s Lynn Murders”, new members welcome, 01553 841596.
Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:
Thursday, 10am-12, Start of Workers’ Educational Association new seven-week course on The Wars of the Roses, call on 01553 776632 for details.
Reffley Community Centre:
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
DOWNHAM: Town Hall:
Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;
Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Fridays, 7pm, Model Railway Club.
HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s church hall:
Saturday, 11am-1pm, Calm Support Group (caring, advising listening, mentoring) for carers, older people and those with dementia, light refreshments available, 0782 334 6960.
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:
Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members’ meeting with illustrated talk by Walter Blaney on “Ten Days in Arabia”, entry £4, all welcome.
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked before Tuesday on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;
Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting, “open” subject image improvement discussion,
www.klcameraclub.org.uk
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
The Winch:
Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.
THEATRES & MUSIC
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Russell Howard (sell-out show, call the box office for ticket returns) 01553 764864;
Thursday, 8pm, Jim Davidson “40 Years On” show, £23.50; also Friday 8pm.
Town Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Music Society recital by soprano Raphaela Papadakis, accompanied by James Cheung on piano; visitors welcome, £10 at the door, free to under 18s, those in full time education and those affiliated to FRMS. Doors open at 7pm for coffee or tea.
DOWNHAM: Town Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, Downham Amateur Dramatic Society pantomime Dick Whittington 80s Style, continues Saturday 2.30 and 7.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm; tickets £8 adults, £4.50 children and £20 family, available from Lewks, Wales Court.
HEACHAM: Public Hall:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Opening night of Alice in Jumble Land pantomime by Pocahontas Players, book tickets on 01485 570402 / 571267, show continues on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st; stalls – adults £8 / children aged 12 and under £7; raised seating – adults £9 / children aged 12 and under £8
WEST WINCH: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Organ and Keyboard Club concert with David Thomas, £10, 01553 774664 / 671285.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Icknield Way and Congham, 6 miles, led by Helen 01485 600153;
Sunday, 10am, Pentney, Nar Valley and Wormegay, 10.5 miles, led by Pam and Mark 01553 810126;
Tuesday, 10am, Stiffkey to Wells, brisk 6 miles, led by Sue and Mick 01328 830886;
Wednesday, 1.30pm, Swaffham circular, leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Alan B 01760 444033;
Thursday, 10am, Old Hunstanton park, 5 miles, led by Angela and Dennis 01485 572458.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Friday, 10.30am, Congham, grade 2, meet Anvil Inn;
Friday, 10.30am, East Rudham, grade 3, meet The Green;
Monday, 10.30am, Sandringham, grade 3, meet Visitor Centre;
Tuesday, 2pm, Roydon Common and Grimston Warren, grade 3, meet one mile from Knights Hill;
Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;
Wednesday, 2pm, Downham, grade 2, meet Lynn Road playing field;
Thursday, 10.30am, Southery, grade 3, meet Old White Bell;
Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham, easy grade, meet library.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;
Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.