What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, January 13th

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, special display of Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

Groundwork Gallery:

Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood featuring the work of ten artists.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Sunday, 11am-4pm, free entry to Norfolk Wedding Festival.

Kings Centre, Wellesley Street:

Friday, 6-7.30pm, Messy church family event;

Monday, 10.30am-12.15pm and 2-4.30pm, Blood donor sessions, 0300 123 2323.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568.

Friday, 10.30-11.30am and 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Lynn Library meetings, for further information contact Kerry or Alison on 01553 761393;

Friday, 6-7pm, Colouring yourself calm;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing sessions;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with the family history volunteer on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session.

Tuesday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter;

Tuesday, 2-4pm, Introduction to starting your family tree, £5, must book on 01553 772568;

Wednesday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities;

Thursday, 10am-12, Local history club monthly get-together.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Free drop-in session to find out about “Ask Lily” (Living Independently In Later Years), no need to book, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time for pre-school children;

Tuesday, 2-5pm, Get Digital tablet course continues, 01553 768498;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, 11-week beginner’s course “sewing on your own” starts, for more details visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/adultlearning

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, call 01485 540181 for details of books being read;

Tuesday, 10am-12, 11-week beginner’s course “sewing on your own” starts, for more details visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/adultlearning

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, book a 30-minute session on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter drop-in session;

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly walk and talk group led by Mick;

Thursday, 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Dersingham Library meeting, for more details contact Kerry on 01485 532280 or Alison on 01485 540181.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly book group, for more information call 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 5.30-6.30pm, Friends of Hunstanton Library meeting, for more details contact Kerry on 01485 540181 or Alison on 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Friday, 12.45-2.45pm, Monthly meeting of creative writing group “Rural Writes”, 01760 721513;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One-to-one IT help, book an appointment on 01760 721513.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Middlewinch messy church, 01553 841842.

FUNDRAISING

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

FAKENHAM:

Fakenham Academy:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House funds.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Saturday, 8pm, Quiz night, £2 per person, teams 2-6, 01485 600703 / 601564.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, doors open 6.30pm, eyes down for bingo at 7.30pm in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Prize bingo in aid of hall funds.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Friday, 7.30pm, Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences meeting and talk by Shelagh Ashe on “The Rose - A plant with a Past”, visitors welcome £4 on the door, 01553 775535.

Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am, U3A meeting and talk by Tricia McCarron on “Historic King’s Lynn Murders”, new members welcome, 01553 841596.

Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:

Thursday, 10am-12, Start of Workers’ Educational Association new seven-week course on The Wars of the Roses, call on 01553 776632 for details.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s church hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, Calm Support Group (caring, advising listening, mentoring) for carers, older people and those with dementia, light refreshments available, 0782 334 6960.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk Association of National Trust members’ meeting with illustrated talk by Walter Blaney on “Ten Days in Arabia”, entry £4, all welcome.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked before Tuesday on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting, “open” subject image improvement discussion,

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

The Winch:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Russell Howard (sell-out show, call the box office for ticket returns) 01553 764864;

Thursday, 8pm, Jim Davidson “40 Years On” show, £23.50; also Friday 8pm.

Town Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Music Society recital by soprano Raphaela Papadakis, accompanied by James Cheung on piano; visitors welcome, £10 at the door, free to under 18s, those in full time education and those affiliated to FRMS. Doors open at 7pm for coffee or tea.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Downham Amateur Dramatic Society pantomime Dick Whittington 80s Style, continues Saturday 2.30 and 7.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm; tickets £8 adults, £4.50 children and £20 family, available from Lewks, Wales Court.

HEACHAM: Public Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Opening night of Alice in Jumble Land pantomime by Pocahontas Players, book tickets on 01485 570402 / 571267, show continues on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st; stalls – adults £8 / children aged 12 and under £7; raised seating – adults £9 / children aged 12 and under £8

WEST WINCH: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Organ and Keyboard Club concert with David Thomas, £10, 01553 774664 / 671285.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Icknield Way and Congham, 6 miles, led by Helen 01485 600153;

Sunday, 10am, Pentney, Nar Valley and Wormegay, 10.5 miles, led by Pam and Mark 01553 810126;

Tuesday, 10am, Stiffkey to Wells, brisk 6 miles, led by Sue and Mick 01328 830886;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Swaffham circular, leisurely 3.5 miles, led by Alan B 01760 444033;

Thursday, 10am, Old Hunstanton park, 5 miles, led by Angela and Dennis 01485 572458.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Congham, grade 2, meet Anvil Inn;

Friday, 10.30am, East Rudham, grade 3, meet The Green;

Monday, 10.30am, Sandringham, grade 3, meet Visitor Centre;

Tuesday, 2pm, Roydon Common and Grimston Warren, grade 3, meet one mile from Knights Hill;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks, easy grade, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham, grade 2, meet Lynn Road playing field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Southery, grade 3, meet Old White Bell;

Thursday, 2.30pm, Dersingham, easy grade, meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.