What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, January 20:

EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:
Wednesday to Saturday 28th, 10am-3pm, “Show offs 2017” by College of West Anglia students.
True’s Yard Museum:
Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection
Town Hall:
Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;
Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.
Groundwork Gallery:
Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood featuring the work of ten artists.
BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:
Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;
Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.
NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:
Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.
FAMILY
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Saturday, 9am-4pm, The original King’s Lynn fleamarket, £1.50, under 16s free
Sunday, from 10am, A.L. Team Live fitness event, call 01553 764864 to book and to check times of events.
St John’s Church, The Walks:
Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.
Lynn Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Local history club;
Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;
Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night monthly book club;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Tuesday, 10am-12, Tablet helpdesk, book a 30-minute session on 01553 761393;
Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;
Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.15am, First meeting of new Gaywood Library Friends group, find out how you can get involved, 01553 768498;
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;
Tuesday, 2-5pm, Get Digital tablet course continues;
Tuesday, 6-7.30pm, Introduction to meditation with Lin Boardman Delph from New Horizons, must book, call on 01553 768498;
Thursday, 1-2.30pm, First meeting in 2017 of In Good Company (formerly Friendship Group) with a talk by Collective Legal Solutions on inheritance tax, long term care and sideways disinheritance , £1 to include refreshments.
Dersingham Library:
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing event with some non-impact fitness activities, health and nutrition advice, relaxing colouring, and have a go on a Smoothie Bike, 01485 540181;
Monday, 2-4pm, Volunteering opportunities drop-in session;
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 10am-12, Introduction to sewing course continues;
Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter weekly drop-in session.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.
Downham Library:
Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;
Friday, 10-11am, First meeting of new Downham Library Friends group, find out how you can get involved call 01366 383073;
Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Start of six-week course introduction to writing poetry, with award-winning poet James Knox Whittet, £30 payable on booking, call on 01366 383073 for more details;
Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Wednesday, 10-11am, Drop-in session for older people on “Ask Lily” (living independently in later years), no need to book;
Wednesday, 10am-12, Introduction to starting your family tree, booking essential, £5, 01366 383073;
Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.
Hunstanton Library:
Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;
Monday, 10.30am-12, Volunteering opportunities drop-in session;
Monday, 2-2.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme time.
Fakenham Library:
Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
FINCHAM: Community Centre:
Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning.
Saturday, 7.30pm, Burns Night celebration with haggis, neeps and tatties, with dessert, £7, book on 01485 600703 or 601564.
Swaffham Library:
Thursday, 10am-12, Living well, feeling well, drop-in session to meet services and agencies;
Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help.
FUNDRAISING
LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:
Wednesday, 11am, Marriott’s Warehouse Trust coffee quiz, £5 per person includes refreshments.
St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.
RBL Club, Tower Street:
Wednesday, 3pm, fun bingo, for Legion branch funds.
DENVER: Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo for hall funds.
DERSINGHAM: Scout & Guide hq, Manor Road:
Saturday, 10am, Jumble sale with toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac etc in aid of 1st Dersingham Rainbows funds, 01485 544753.
FAKENHAM: Fakenham Academy:
Tuesday, 7.30pm bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House
HILGAY: Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, eyes down for bingo.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
NORDELPH: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
SOUTH CREAKE: Memorial Pavilion:
Friday, 7-10pm, Quiz night including soup and pudding supper, £6 per person, byo drinks, proceeds to pavilion funds, 01328 823920.
Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Coffee morning and stalls, proceeds towards village emergency defibrillator.
STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:
Sunday 6.30 for 7.30pm, all cash/bingo in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
WALTON HIGHWAY:
Sunday, doors open 5pm eyes down 6pm, bingo in aid of Hudson Indoor Bowls Club funds, 01945 585550.
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218
MEETINGS
LYNN: Museum:
Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Coffee morning and quiz.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital:
Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Bereavement support group at the Sacred Space.
Deaf Centre, Railway Road:
Wednesday, 10am-12, Carers’ Retreat drop-in.
Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:
Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, WEA King’s Lynn branch learning circle, 01553 775184.
Gaywood church rooms:
Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
Reffley Community Centre:
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
DERSINGHAM: Catholic Church:
Friday, 2-4pm, Making Gardening Easier group, talk by Mike Day on unusual vegetables, admission £2 to include refreshments and raffle.
DOWNHAM: WNDA charity bookshop, High Street:
Sunday, 2-3pm, Amber Kirk-Ford in conversation with author Sara Barnard.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;
Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Fridays, 7pm, Model Railway Club.
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;
Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WALPOLE CHASE: Jephson Hall:
Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers, 01366 328422.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Friday, doors 7.30pm, dancing 8-11pm, Lynn and District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, call 01553 829500 nfor further details.
Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Open subject print competition followed by open subject PDI competition, www.klcameraclub.org.uk
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
Village Hall:
Tuesday, 7pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group
THEATRES & SHOWS
LYNN: Corn Exchange:
Friday, 8pm, Jim Davidson “40 Years On”, over 16s only, £23.50, 01553 764864
Thursday, 7.30pm, Elkie Brooks in concert performing some of her classic hits, £26.
NORTH CREAKE: Village Hall:
Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 5pm, Creakes Drama Group present Treasure Island the Pantomime, tickets £10 adult and £5 children under 16, box office 07818 696660; continues on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28.
SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:
Sunday, 3pm, “George and the Dragon” presented by the Garlic Theatre company, tickets £9 Swaffham Arts members, £12 non-members, children free, 01366 328648.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Norfolk area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Grimston Warren 5.5 miles, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;
Sunday, 10.30am, Congham area and lunch, 4 miles, led by Sue and Mike, 01553 679277;
Tuesday, 10am, Roydon, brisk 6 miles, led by Helen 01485 600153;
Thursday, 10am, Narborough area 5.5 miles, led by Alan B, 01760 720070.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Call the Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768 for further details.
Friday, 10.30am, Dersingham Fen, grade 3, meet Coach and Horses pub;
Friday, 10.30am, Shouldham Warren, grade 2, meet car park;
Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead up to 2 miles, meet Doorstep Green Garden, Centre Point;
Wednesday, 2pm, Downham, grade 2, meet Methodist church;
Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay, grade 3, meet corner of East End Road and Bridge Street.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am, contact Ken on 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.