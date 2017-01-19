What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, January 20:

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Wednesday to Saturday 28th, 10am-3pm, “Show offs 2017” by College of West Anglia students.

True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

Groundwork Gallery:

Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood featuring the work of ten artists.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 9am-4pm, The original King’s Lynn fleamarket, £1.50, under 16s free

Sunday, from 10am, A.L. Team Live fitness event, call 01553 764864 to book and to check times of events.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Local history club;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night monthly book club;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Tablet helpdesk, book a 30-minute session on 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.15am, First meeting of new Gaywood Library Friends group, find out how you can get involved, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Tuesday, 2-5pm, Get Digital tablet course continues;

Tuesday, 6-7.30pm, Introduction to meditation with Lin Boardman Delph from New Horizons, must book, call on 01553 768498;

Thursday, 1-2.30pm, First meeting in 2017 of In Good Company (formerly Friendship Group) with a talk by Collective Legal Solutions on inheritance tax, long term care and sideways disinheritance , £1 to include refreshments.

Dersingham Library:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing event with some non-impact fitness activities, health and nutrition advice, relaxing colouring, and have a go on a Smoothie Bike, 01485 540181;

Monday, 2-4pm, Volunteering opportunities drop-in session;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Introduction to sewing course continues;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter weekly drop-in session.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.

Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter;

Friday, 10-11am, First meeting of new Downham Library Friends group, find out how you can get involved call 01366 383073;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Start of six-week course introduction to writing poetry, with award-winning poet James Knox Whittet, £30 payable on booking, call on 01366 383073 for more details;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10-11am, Drop-in session for older people on “Ask Lily” (living independently in later years), no need to book;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Introduction to starting your family tree, booking essential, £5, 01366 383073;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Hunstanton Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 10.30am-12, Volunteering opportunities drop-in session;

Monday, 2-2.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Fakenham Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FINCHAM: Community Centre:

Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning.

Saturday, 7.30pm, Burns Night celebration with haggis, neeps and tatties, with dessert, £7, book on 01485 600703 or 601564.

Swaffham Library:

Thursday, 10am-12, Living well, feeling well, drop-in session to meet services and agencies;

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to one I.T. help.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:

Wednesday, 11am, Marriott’s Warehouse Trust coffee quiz, £5 per person includes refreshments.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

RBL Club, Tower Street:

Wednesday, 3pm, fun bingo, for Legion branch funds.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo for hall funds.

DERSINGHAM: Scout & Guide hq, Manor Road:

Saturday, 10am, Jumble sale with toys, books, clothes, bric-a-brac etc in aid of 1st Dersingham Rainbows funds, 01485 544753.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Academy:

Tuesday, 7.30pm bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, eyes down for bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH CREAKE: Memorial Pavilion:

Friday, 7-10pm, Quiz night including soup and pudding supper, £6 per person, byo drinks, proceeds to pavilion funds, 01328 823920.

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Coffee morning and stalls, proceeds towards village emergency defibrillator.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday 6.30 for 7.30pm, all cash/bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WALTON HIGHWAY:

Sunday, doors open 5pm eyes down 6pm, bingo in aid of Hudson Indoor Bowls Club funds, 01945 585550.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS

LYNN: Museum:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Coffee morning and quiz.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Bereavement support group at the Sacred Space.

Deaf Centre, Railway Road:

Wednesday, 10am-12, Carers’ Retreat drop-in.

Friends’ Meeting House, Bridge Street:

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, WEA King’s Lynn branch learning circle, 01553 775184.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DERSINGHAM: Catholic Church:

Friday, 2-4pm, Making Gardening Easier group, talk by Mike Day on unusual vegetables, admission £2 to include refreshments and raffle.

DOWNHAM: WNDA charity bookshop, High Street:

Sunday, 2-3pm, Amber Kirk-Ford in conversation with author Sara Barnard.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CHASE: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly Dancers, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Friday, doors 7.30pm, dancing 8-11pm, Lynn and District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, call 01553 829500 nfor further details.

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Open subject print competition followed by open subject PDI competition, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group

THEATRES & SHOWS

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 8pm, Jim Davidson “40 Years On”, over 16s only, £23.50, 01553 764864

Thursday, 7.30pm, Elkie Brooks in concert performing some of her classic hits, £26.

NORTH CREAKE: Village Hall:

Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 5pm, Creakes Drama Group present Treasure Island the Pantomime, tickets £10 adult and £5 children under 16, box office 07818 696660; continues on Friday and Saturday, January 27-28.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 3pm, “George and the Dragon” presented by the Garlic Theatre company, tickets £9 Swaffham Arts members, £12 non-members, children free, 01366 328648.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk area Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Grimston Warren 5.5 miles, led by Pauline and Mac, 01553 776076;

Sunday, 10.30am, Congham area and lunch, 4 miles, led by Sue and Mike, 01553 679277;

Tuesday, 10am, Roydon, brisk 6 miles, led by Helen 01485 600153;

Thursday, 10am, Narborough area 5.5 miles, led by Alan B, 01760 720070.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Call the Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768 for further details.

Friday, 10.30am, Dersingham Fen, grade 3, meet Coach and Horses pub;

Friday, 10.30am, Shouldham Warren, grade 2, meet car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead up to 2 miles, meet Doorstep Green Garden, Centre Point;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham, grade 2, meet Methodist church;

Thursday, 10.30am, Hilgay, grade 3, meet corner of East End Road and Bridge Street.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, contact Ken on 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.