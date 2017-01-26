What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, January 27

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: New Conduit Street:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm daily, Lynn Camera Club display of 400 projected images and 30 prints (shop unit next to Costa Coffee)

Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, 10am-3pm, “Show offs 2017” by College of West Anglia students.

True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Wednesday, 10am-3pm, Older person’s free open day, 01553 770479.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Free storytelling and craft session, free admission suitable for all ages, refreshments available, 01553 774471

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with a volunteer on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, Greyfriars monthly reading group;

Thursday, 10am-12, Trivial Pursuit;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter session, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time for pre-school children;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, more details on 01603 629558;

Thursday, 6.30-7.45pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged 5 and over, tickets £3, must book on 01553 768498.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

DERSINGHAM Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Beginner’s sewing course continues;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 4.30-6pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged 7 and over, tickets £2 payable in advance, book on 01485 540181.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter, 01366 383073;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Poetry writing course with James Knox Whittet continues;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 4-5.15pm, Harry Potter Book Night celebration, suitable for children five and over, booking essential, tickets £3, call on 01366 383073.

FAKENHAM: Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-12, Monthly farmers’ market.

Fakenham Library:

Saturday, 11-11.30am, Magical stories with Jenny Cunningham author of Big Baby Sparrow’s Adventure;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning, £1.50.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free weekly drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing event with activities and advice etc, 01485 532280;

Monday, 1-1.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help, book a 30-minute session on 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 4.30-6pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged seven and over, tickets £3, book on 01485 532280.

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, 12-5pm, Monthly food and craft market.

Swaffham Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to One IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 9.30am-12, Watlington WI’s Rainbow Cafe.

FUNDRAISING

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

EMNETH: Central Hall:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, January jumble and table top sale, tables £7, 01945 474297.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Academy:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House funds.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Flitcham and Hillington senior citizens and children’s Christmas parties, 01485 600114 / 600504.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Over 55s club, £1 for tea/coffee and biscuits.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SOUTH CREAKE:

Memorial Pavilion:

Wednesday, 7-10pm, Social games evening in aid of emergency defibrillator for the village.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Monday, 7pm, Beetle drive with a difference, £5 per person to include refreshments, tickets from Snettisham post office or call 01485 541978 / 544336.

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, eyes down 7.30pm, cash/bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, Indoor and outdoor car boot sale in aid of hall funds, £5 per table, to book call 077590 33492 / 01366 501330.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS

LYNN: Thoresby College:

Thursday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Civic Society lecture by Darren Taylor of KL.FM on the Business Improvement District (BID) plans.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1-2pm, 13th series of True’s Talks opens with Dr Paul Richards on poverty and the workhouse in 18th century Lynn, free entry, must book ticket on 01553 770479.

Marriott’s Warehouse:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, KL Society of Arts and Sciences talk on the West Runton Mammoth by Peter Sibbons of Poppyland Publishing.

Gaywood church rooms:

Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Breathe Easy support group, 03000 030 555;

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743;

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DOWNHAM: WNDA charity bookshop, High Street:

Sunday, 2-3pm, Amber Kirk-Ford in conversation with mother and daughter author duo, Perdita and Honor Cargill.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside:

Monday, 7.30pm, Heacham History Group social evening with quiz, talk by Paddy Hadley, displays and refreshments, entry £3 (members £2) 01485 571794.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club with guest speaker Adele Kent from Hethersett, visitors and guests welcome, 01553 679598;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked before Tuesday on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH:The Winch:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club review and discussion of open print and PDI images from recent competitions, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, call 01553 760632 for details.

THEATRES & SHOWS

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Saturday, 5.30pm, Indian dance evening presented by Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy, £7.50, children £5, under 6s free, 01553 764864;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, The Mikado by West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society, continues to Saturday 4th, box office 01553 764864 for tickets and performance details.

Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Let’s Twist Again, tickets £22, 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club with Angelo Starr & The Team, DJs and disco, tickets £15;

Sunday, 3.30pm, Norfolk Symphony Orchestra, £16.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Soul Explosion with Jimmy James and The Vagabonds, Clem Curtis and Ernestine Pearce, £23.50, 01485 532252.

NORTH CREAKE: Village Hall:

Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm, Creakes Drama Group present Treasure Island the Pantomime, £10 adults children £5, 07818 696660.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Sandringham area 5 miles, led by Jan and Deri 01553 840651;

Sunday, 9.30am, Downham area 14 miles, led by Nigel 01366 387868;

Tuesday, 10am, Houghton brisk 6 miles, led by Wendy and Frank 01485 600413;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Stoke Ferry leisurely 4 miles, led by John M 01366 385772;

Thursday, 10am, Lynn town walk 5 miles, led by Jan and Deri 01553 840651.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet War Memorial;

Friday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Roydon grade 2, meet playing field car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks easy grade, meet main entrance;

Wednesday, 2pm, Southery grade 3, meet Old White Bell;

Thursday, 10.30am, Upwell grade 2, meet St Peter’s Church.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.