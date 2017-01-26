Search

What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, January 27

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: New Conduit Street:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm daily, Lynn Camera Club display of 400 projected images and 30 prints (shop unit next to Costa Coffee)

Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, 10am-3pm, “Show offs 2017” by College of West Anglia students.

True’s Yard Museum:

Continuing, Photographs from the Tuck Collection

Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

Continuing to February 25, Pentney Brooches, Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: True’s Yard:

Wednesday, 10am-3pm, Older person’s free open day, 01553 770479.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Free storytelling and craft session, free admission suitable for all ages, refreshments available, 01553 774471

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place with a volunteer on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, Greyfriars monthly reading group;

Thursday, 10am-12, Trivial Pursuit;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter session, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time for pre-school children;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book club, more details on 01603 629558;

Thursday, 6.30-7.45pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged 5 and over, tickets £3, must book on 01553 768498.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

DERSINGHAM Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Beginner’s sewing course continues;

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 4.30-6pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged 7 and over, tickets £2 payable in advance, book on 01485 540181.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft weekly market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter, 01366 383073;

Saturday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Poetry writing course with James Knox Whittet continues;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 4-5.15pm, Harry Potter Book Night celebration, suitable for children five and over, booking essential, tickets £3, call on 01366 383073.

FAKENHAM: Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-12, Monthly farmers’ market.

Fakenham Library:

Saturday, 11-11.30am, Magical stories with Jenny Cunningham author of Big Baby Sparrow’s Adventure;

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Friday, 9.30-11.30am, Weekly coffee morning, £1.50.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free weekly drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Health and wellbeing event with activities and advice etc, 01485 532280;

Monday, 1-1.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Wednesday, 3-5pm, Job help, book a 30-minute session on 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 4.30-6pm, Harry Potter Night suitable for children aged seven and over, tickets £3, book on 01485 532280.

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, 12-5pm, Monthly food and craft market.

Swaffham Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One to One IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 9.30am-12, Watlington WI’s Rainbow Cafe.

FUNDRAISING

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

EMNETH: Central Hall:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, January jumble and table top sale, tables £7, 01945 474297.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Academy:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Norfolk Hospice Tapping House funds.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Flitcham and Hillington senior citizens and children’s Christmas parties, 01485 600114 / 600504.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Over 55s club, £1 for tea/coffee and biscuits.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SOUTH CREAKE:

Memorial Pavilion:

Wednesday, 7-10pm, Social games evening in aid of emergency defibrillator for the village.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Monday, 7pm, Beetle drive with a difference, £5 per person to include refreshments, tickets from Snettisham post office or call 01485 541978 / 544336.

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, eyes down 7.30pm, cash/bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, Indoor and outdoor car boot sale in aid of hall funds, £5 per table, to book call 077590 33492 / 01366 501330.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

MEETINGS

LYNN: Thoresby College:

Thursday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Civic Society lecture by Darren Taylor of KL.FM on the Business Improvement District (BID) plans.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1-2pm, 13th series of True’s Talks opens with Dr Paul Richards on poverty and the workhouse in 18th century Lynn, free entry, must book ticket on 01553 770479.

Marriott’s Warehouse:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, KL Society of Arts and Sciences talk on the West Runton Mammoth by Peter Sibbons of Poppyland Publishing.

Gaywood church rooms:

Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Breathe Easy support group, 03000 030 555;

Wednesday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743;

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DOWNHAM: WNDA charity bookshop, High Street:

Sunday, 2-3pm, Amber Kirk-Ford in conversation with mother and daughter author duo, Perdita and Honor Cargill.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside:

Monday, 7.30pm, Heacham History Group social evening with quiz, talk by Paddy Hadley, displays and refreshments, entry £3 (members £2) 01485 571794.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club with guest speaker Adele Kent from Hethersett, visitors and guests welcome, 01553 679598;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked before Tuesday on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, from 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes for beginners and beginners-plus, 077952 00805.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH:The Winch:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club review and discussion of open print and PDI images from recent competitions, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, call 01553 760632 for details.

THEATRES & SHOWS

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Saturday, 5.30pm, Indian dance evening presented by Taal-Rasa-Bhava Dance Academy, £7.50, children £5, under 6s free, 01553 764864;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, The Mikado by West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society, continues to Saturday 4th, box office 01553 764864 for tickets and performance details.

Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Let’s Twist Again, tickets £22, 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn No 1 Soul Club with Angelo Starr & The Team, DJs and disco, tickets £15;

Sunday, 3.30pm, Norfolk Symphony Orchestra, £16.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Soul Explosion with Jimmy James and The Vagabonds, Clem Curtis and Ernestine Pearce, £23.50, 01485 532252.

NORTH CREAKE: Village Hall:

Friday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 3pm and 7.30pm, Creakes Drama Group present Treasure Island the Pantomime, £10 adults children £5, 07818 696660.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Sandringham area 5 miles, led by Jan and Deri 01553 840651;

Sunday, 9.30am, Downham area 14 miles, led by Nigel 01366 387868;

Tuesday, 10am, Houghton brisk 6 miles, led by Wendy and Frank 01485 600413;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Stoke Ferry leisurely 4 miles, led by John M 01366 385772;

Thursday, 10am, Lynn town walk 5 miles, led by Jan and Deri 01553 840651.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet War Memorial;

Friday, 10.30am, Wiggenhall St Mary grade 3, meet St Germans village hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Roydon grade 2, meet playing field car park;

Wednesday, 10.30am, The Walks easy grade, meet main entrance;

Wednesday, 2pm, Southery grade 3, meet Old White Bell;

Thursday, 10.30am, Upwell grade 2, meet St Peter’s Church.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet outside Denver Village Hall;

Wednesday and Friday, meet outside Downham Library.