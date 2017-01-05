What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, January 6th

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001;

From Tuesday, Pentney Brooches, special display of Anglo Saxon treasure on loan from the British Museum.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen”, photographs by Jonathan Stroulger;

Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey: Continuing to February 21, “Sixteen” photographs by Jonathan Stroulger, all pictures within 16 miles of Creake Abbey.

FAMILY

LYNN: The Kings Centre, Wellesley Street:

Monday, 1-4pm and 5-7pm, Blood donation sessions.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and rabbit fun book group;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;

Friday, 6-7pm, Let’s talk together, practice your English conversation;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm, colouring group for adults, 01553 761393;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, History discussion group monthly meeting;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Pre-school activities.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2-3pm, First session of new reading group, no need to book;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Colouring in good company, 01553 768498;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, Rhyme time for pre-school children;

Tuesday, 2-5pm, Get digital tablet course, continues on January 17 and 24, £15 for all three sessions, book your place on 01553 768498.

DERSINGHAM: Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Crime book club monthly group, 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter drop-in;

Thursday, 2-3pm, Time for parents drop-in session.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Produce and craft market.

DOWNHAM: Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and banter session;

Tuesday, Scrabble club, 01366 383073;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Paradise Road car park:

Friday, Free Christmas tree shredding, continues Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

FAKENHAM: Library:

Tuesday, 2-3pm, Colour yourself calm;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 2-2.30pm, Baby bounce and rhyme time for pre-school children (new);

Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Walk and talk group followed by refreshments (new);

Thursday, Knit and natter, 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Library:

Thursday, 2-4pm, One-to-one IT help, make an appointment on 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, 01366 383751.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

FINCHAM: St Martin’s Church:

Friday, 7.30pm, quiz night, £2 per person teams up to six, bring your own refreshments, 01366 347305.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, eyes down for bingo.

MIDDLETON: Village Hall:

Sunday, indoor/outdoor car boot sale, set up 8.30am for 9am start 07879 243253.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, for Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Fridays, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm, charity bingo session.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Conservative Club, London Road:

Thursday, 8pm, Royal Air Forces’ Association, Lynn and District branch, 01553 764330.

Gaywood church rooms:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes.

Reffley Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 10.30am, King’s Lynn Collectors’ Club, 01553 671683.

Ouse Sailing Club

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Monday, 3-7pm, Jubilee Community Centre public consultation event;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, RAFA branch meeting.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired community choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Model Railway Club.

RYSTON: Ryston Golf Club:

Tuesday, 7pm, Stoke Ferry Agricultural Society, wheat competition and talk by Cecilia Pryce on “Grain Markets in view of Brexit”.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392;

Thursday, 7.30pm, CJ Dance classes.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Spiritual Awareness Group with Penny Francis from Saham Hills.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly local dance group.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Fred Pick Cup for humour / panel trophy competition, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, call 01553 760632.

Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

Theatre & Music

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Thursday, doors 7pm show starts 8pm, Comedy Club, £9.50 unallocated seating, 01553 764864.

OUTWELL: St Clement’s Church:

Friday, 7.30pm, Military Wives concert with RAF Marham Bluebirds, £8 adults, £5 children, proceeds towards church restoration funds, 01945 772723 / 772364.

Walks

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Rudham 6 miles, led by Katie and James 01485 542848;

Sunday, 10am, Hunstanton and Holme 12 miles, led by Colin 01553 672243;

Tuesday, 10am, Ringstead Downs brisk 7 miles, led by Gerald P 01485 570755;

Thursday, 10am, Downham area 4.5 miles, led by Hazel and John 01366 385772.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Lynnsport grade 2, meet Lynnsport;

Friday 10.30am, Holme grade 3, meet White Horse;

Monday, 10.30am, Brancaster Staithe grades 2 and 3, meet quay;

Tuesday, 2.30pm, Hunstanton easy grade, meet library;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood easy/grade 1, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet library;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wretton Common grade 2, meet School Road, Stoke Ferry.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, details Ken on 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet at Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.