What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, November 25th:

FESTIVE EVENTS

LYNN: Minster (St Margaret’s Church):

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Christmas Fayre with more than 20 stalls, refreshments available.

King Edward VII Academy:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Christmas gift and craft fair, admission 50p, proceeds to support the Music and Drama departments.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-12, Free craft session suitable for all ages, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Salvation Army Citadel, Wellesley Street:

Saturday, 10.30am-1.30pm, Christmas fayre with stalls, nearly new, face painting, refreshments etc, free entry;

Sunday, 10.30am, Toys and Tins service.

Lynn Museum:

Tuesday, 10am-5pm, Christmas trail, continues to December 23.

Lynn TIC, Custom House:

Continuing to December 31, Christmas memorabilia exhibition.

DERSINGHAM: Orchard Close:

Saturday: 10am-12, Christmas sale with stalls, gifts, books etc, admission £1 to include tea or coffee and biscuits, proceeds in aid of West Norfolk Befriending.

DOWNHAM: Town centre:

Sunday from 2pm, Christmas events including Santa Fun Run at 3pm and lights switch-on at 4.30pm.

Town Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Christmas prize bingo on for Downham Festival Committee funds;

Saturday, 10am-5pm, Winter fair, continues on Sunday 12-6pm.

Sue Ryder Furniture Store, Bridge Street:

Saturday, 9am-5pm, Christmas fundraiser, nearly new, bric-a-brac etc, for Sue Ryder funds.

FAKENHAM: Parish church:

Thursday, 10am-8pm, Christmas Tree Festival opens, continues to December 8.

GAYTON: Primary School:

Saturday, 10am-12, Christmas bazaar with stalls, tombola, raffle, cakes etc, in aid of Gayton Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

HILLINGTON: Norfolk Hospice Tapping House:

Saturday, 11am-2pm, Festive fair with stalls, crafts, falconry display, refreshments etc.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Wednesday, 4-8pm, Candlelight tours, tickets £16 adult and £10 children (5-16) to include refreshments.

HUNSTANTON: Town centre:

Sunday, 11am-5pm, Christmas Cracker events at town hall, Princess Theatre, St Edmund’s Terrace, The Spinney, lights switch-on at 5pm.

INGOLDISTHORPE: Church hall:

Sunday, 1-4pm, Christmas craft fair in aid of five-year-old Nell May Connick who is battling cancer and needs to go abroad for treatment, 01485 543484.

MIDDLETON: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Christmas fair in aid of Middleton church with light lunches, refreshments, stalls, bric-a-brac, games and competitions.

NORTH CREAKE: Creake Abbey:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Christmas gift fair with more than 45 stalls, free entry and parking.

SNETTISHAM: The Paddocks:

Saturday, 2-5pm, Christmas Fayre with stalls, refreshments, tombola etc, free entry, proceeds to Macmillan Nurses and the Paddocks outing fund.

Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 9am-3.30pm, Christmas fleamarket, admission 50p.

SOUTH CREAKE: Memorial Pavilion:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Craft fayre, £1 adults (to include hot drink), under 16s free, in aid of pavilion funds.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Christmas cash bingo for hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Town Centre:

Friday, 2-8pm, Victorian craft and gift market, Santa arrives 3pm, lights switch-on at 6pm.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: Memorial Field:

Friday, 6pm, Christmas Tree switch-on.

THORNHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Winter gift fair by the BagLadies of Thornham in aid of village projects, free entry.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 11am-2pm, Christmas craft fair, refreshments available.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 9.30am-12, Christmas craft stalls at WI’s monthly Rainbow Cafe.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Christmas prize bingo in aid of hall funds.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Saturday, 12-4pm, Bizarre Bazaar with gifts, cards and artwork by local artists, continues to December 10 (Mon-Sat, 10am-4pm), free entry.

Groundwork Gallery:

Continuing to December 17, 11am-4pm, Out of the Wood with works by ten artists (open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall:

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, including letters, prints and displays on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily from 10am-5pm.

DERSINGHAM: Village studios:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, eight studios open, free entry, maps from Dersingham Pottery at 46 Chapel Road. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum:

Continuing exhibition to mark RAF Marham’s centenary year, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: St John’s Church:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colouring yourself calm, 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Meeting of new Friends of Lynn Library group;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Knit and Knatter, 01553 768498;

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into Storysacks course continues;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, audio book club with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, 01603 629558.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 6-7pm, Meeting of Friends of Dersingham Library new group, 01485 532280;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 3-6pm, Basic get digital tablet session, first of three-week course, £15.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Friday, 10am-12, Brew and Banter drop-in session;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Bounce and rhyme.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Tuesday, 3-6pm, Basic get digital tablet session, first of new three-week course, £15;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

Market Square:

Saturday, 8.30am-12, Fakenham farmers’ market.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Meeting of Friends of Hunstanton Library new group, 01485 532280;

Thursday: Basic get digital tablet session, first of three-week course, £15.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Friday, 5-7.30pm, Book sale.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Springwood High School:

Sunday, indoor car boot sale, traders from 8am and public from 9am, pitches £5, 01553 775491.

St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, proceeds in aid of hall funds.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, Charity ploughman’s supper and quiz by the Tilney Golden Girls in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research Uk funds, teams up to eight, £8 per team member, 01945 880978/882052;

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of St Lawrence bowls club.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Sunday, 9am-1pm, Indoor and outdoor car boot sale, pitches £5, 07961 130251.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WISBECH: Queen Mary Centre, Queen’s Road:

Sunday, 11.30am, Fun dog show in aid of Rescue Greyhounds, 07717 217347.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:

Friday, 7.30pm, Lynn Society of Arts and Sciences lecture by Prof Tom Williamson “The Capability Men, Lancelot Brown in Context”.

Deaf Centre, Railway Road:

Wednesday, 10am-12, Carers’ retreat with therapies, talks etc.

Lynn Museum:

Wednesday, 10.30am-12, Coffee morning and U3A handbell group.

Gaywood Church Rooms:

Monday, 1.30-3.30pm, Breathe Easy group monthly meeting, 03000 030555.

LDS Chapel, Reffley Lane:

Saturday, 10.30am-4pm, West Norfolk family history discovery day, free entry.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society.

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Saturday, 12.30pm, Lynn Gunners, (ex Royal Artillery).

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside:

Monday, 7.30pm, Heacham History Group and talk by Matthew Champion on “Medieval Graffiti, the lost voices of Norfolk’s churches”, visitors £3, members £2, all welcome 01485 571794.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Radio Club.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Carpet bowls.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Linda Rae from Ashill.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club competition for the Lynn News Cup, subject Architecture, and open print competition

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Sunday, 7pm, Charity pub quiz, teams up to four, £2.50 per person, 01366 347410;

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and Natters.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7pm and 10pm Jimmy Carr (16 and over only), £29.50, must call for availability on 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Shalamar, £34.50 or meet and greet £56.50;

Sunday, 3.30pm Norfolk Symphony Orchestra, £16.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Buddy Holly & The Cricketers, £19.50/££18.50, 01485 532252.

WESTACRE: Westacre Theatre:

Wednesday 2pm (light lunch 12.30pm) Jackie Bennett: Shakespeare’s Gardens, £16 to include lunch, 01760 755800.

CLENCHWARTON: Methodist Hall:

Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, Red Riding Hood pantomime fun with CMEG, tickets £4 adults, £3 children from 01553 772855.

POTT ROW: Village Hall:

Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm, Fourville Players panto production Hansel, Gretel & Miss Parpalot The Flatulent Witch, reserve tickets on 01485 609036.

STANHOE: Reading Room:

Friday, 2pm, Momentous Times, performed by Three’s Company, 01485 518191.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Close Harmony with popular songs and festive carols, £9 for Swaffham Arts members and £12 non-members, children free.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7pm, Opening night of Sleeping Beauty, continues to Saturday, tickets available from 01553 829161.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Courtyard Farm, Ringstead 6 miles, led by Katie and James 01485 542848;

Sunday, 10am, Syderstone 10 miles, led by Jane A 01485 544579

Tuesday, 10am, Great Bircham brisk 6 miles, led by Helen 01485 600153.

Thursday, 10am, Holkham and Wells 6 miles, led by Angela and Dennis 01485 752458.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Leziate grades 2 and 3, meet Village Hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Grimston grades 2 and 3, meet opposite Low Road;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood easy grade, meet Library;

Wednesday 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet playing field Lynn Road;

Thursday, 10.30am, Stoke Ferry grade 2, meet Bluebell Inn.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, Ken: 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.