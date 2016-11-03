What’s on Where: West Norfolk leisure listings Friday, November 4th

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Friday, Saturday, 9am-5pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, ConTEXTual – an East Angular View – photographs by Sean Mears. Groundwork Gallery:

Saturday, 11am-4pm, Opening of “Out of the Wood” with works by ten artists, continues to December 17 (gallery open Tuesdays to Saturdays). Town Hall: Continuing to November 16, Photographs by local young people;

Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £5, children and concessions £3.50, family £13.50. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood covering two centuries from 1800 to the present day, 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 4pm Sunday, 01553 775001 Burnham Market: The Hoste: Continuing, Remember Nelson, free, including letters, prints and displays on Norfolk’s seafaring hero, daily 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum:

Continuing exhibition to mark RAF Marham’s centenary year, Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: The Walks:

Friday, from 6pm, Fawkes in The Walks free fireworks spectacular, bonfire lit at 6.30pm and main firework display at 8pm.

St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-12, Welcome Inn church cafe.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and Rabbit monthly session;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Monday, 1-4pm, Get Digital Tablet Course continues, 01553 761393 for more details;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Email for beginners, booking essential on 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller free fortnightly group session to reminisce and share memories 01553 772568;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10am-12, Trivial Pursuit;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time, 01553 768498;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into Storysacks course continues.

Kings Centre, Wellesley Street:

Monday 1-4pm and 5-7pm, Blood donor sessions.

DENVER: Ryston Road:

Saturday, from 5.30pm, Fireworks display by Downham and District Round Table, displays at 7pm and 7.30pm, £5 per adult, £2.50 for under 16s and under 4s free.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2-3pm, Time for parents session to join other parents for a cuppa and share your experiences.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Craft and produce market

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course continues;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Make a Christmas gem card, £2 for cost of materials and refreshments, must book on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12, Working with children course continues;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Monthly book club session, new members welcome, 01328 862715;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 2-3.30pm, Shared reading;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Cliff Top:

Saturday, from 5pm, Fireworks display by Hunstanton and District Round Table, main display at 7.30pm.

Glebe House School:

Saturday, 10am-1pm, Family fun morning in conjunction with Action for Children Hunstanton Children’s Centre.

Hunstanton Library:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter, 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, Knit and Stitch.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Saturday, 10.30am, Jumble sale, in aid of club funds;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Bingo for club funds.

BAGTHORPE: Main Road:

Sunday, 9am-12, yard sale, 01485 578380.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Friday, 9-11.45am, Macmillan Biggest Coffee Morning with refreshments, stalls, crafts, books etc.

FINCHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm,Quiz night£2 per person, teams up to six, bring your own refreshments, 01366 347305.

St Martin’s Church:

Wednesday, 10am-noon, coffee morning, in aid of church funds.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Flitcham and Hillington senior citizens’ and children’s Christmas parties.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30pm, All cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Methodist Church Hall:

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Coffee morning with stalls and raffle in aid of Methodist church funds.

Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Quiz night £2.50 per person, teams up to six.

WEST WINCH:

William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of West Winch Guides.

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN: Red Cross Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group meeting and talk on bee keeping, friends and family welcome, 01553 763402.

St Augustine’s Centre:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support Group.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks continue with Tony Kirby on Churches and Chapels in the Landscape 1500-2016, free, but must book on 01553 770479.

Marriott’s Warehouse:

Sunday, 3pm, Pleasant Sunday Afternoons free lecture series continues with “Holbein, Reformation Art and the Hanseatic Portraits”.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Society of Arts and Sciences lecture by Ksynia Marko, National Trust textile conservation adviser, visitors welcome £4 on the door.

Lynn Museum:

Wednesday, 2.30pm, Illustrated talk on “Fantastic Flint” by museum curator Oliver Bone, £2, free to Museum pass members and Friends of the Museum, call 01553 775001 to book.

Conservative Club, London Road:

Thursday, 8pm, Royal Air Forces’ Association, Lynn and District branch, 01553 764330.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 10.30am, King’s Lynn Collectors’ Club.

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Annual meeting of Barroway Drove Social Committee.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group.

DOWNHAM: Sovereign Centre:

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Family Voice participation event for parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, RAFA branch meeting.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 2pm, Family History Society monthly meeting.

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

GRIMSTON: Norfolk Creative Arts, Church Hill:

Tuesday, 6.30pm, Writers’ exchange informal get-together with Sue Vaughan-Williams, 07774 609357.

St Botolph’s Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Church architecture explained, illustrated talk by Alan Gray, tickets £6 on the door to include refreshments, proceeds for Friends of St Botolph’s.

Grimston Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Bowls club weekly carpet bowls session, 01553 617418.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, and Thursday 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, Open print (3) and Open PDI (2), www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7-9pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SHOULDHAM: King’s Arms:

Monday, 3-5pm, Knitters and Natters, 01366 347410.

SNETTISHAM: Rose and Crown:

Monday, 7pm, Quiz night, email snettishamevents@gmail.com

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Arts Centre:

Friday and Saturday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society present Dad’s Army, £10, 01553 764864.

Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 8pm, Romesh Ranganathan (sold out);

Monday, 7pm, Shakespeare Schools Festival, £9, children £7, 01553 764864;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Vampires Rock “Ghost Train”, £26.50.

BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste:

Friday, 7.30pm, The Hoste of Jazz presents Kansas Smitty’s Big Four, ticket details 01328 738777.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Sunday, 3pm, Royal British Legion fundraising concert with Hilgay Silver Band, tickets £6 on the door.

HEMPTON: Memorial Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, Folk group The Froe in concert, tickets £10 on the door or £8.50 in advance from Sweets ‘n’ Things, Fakenham

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Sunday, 5pm “Father Christmas Needs a Wee” TaleGate Theatre Productions, £12.50, children £10.50, 01485 532252;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Peter Asher and Albert Lee in concert, £25.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Saturday, 8pm, Acoustic guitarist and singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph in concert, tickets £16 from Ceres Bookshop 01760 722504

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Ingoldisthorpe and Shernborne 6 miles, led by Cliff 01485 541115;

Sunday, 10.30am, Ringstead area 10 miles, led by James 01485 542848;

Tuesday, 10am, Holkham brisk 6 miles, led by Meg and Jerry, 01328 730525;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Wiggenhall St Germans leisurely 3.2 miles, led by Hazel and John 01366 385772;

Thursday, 10am. Snettisham 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Wolferton grade 2, meet Social Club;

Monday, 10.30am, West Acre grade 2, meet church;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood easy 1.5 miles, meet library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist church;

Thursday, 10.30am, Marham Fen grade 2, meet Hoggs Drove, The Street.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am; Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.