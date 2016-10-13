What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday October 14

To have your event included, send the details to What’s On Leisure Listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes house, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn. We like to have the information two weeks in advance of the event. You can also email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type What’s On Leisure Listings in the subject box.

ART & EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Providence Street Community Centre:

Saturday, 1.30-6.30pm, Climate change art workshop with Karen Whiterod, £10 adults, £5 concs and young people under 18, 01945 780147.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-3pm, Free children’s scratch art activity, suitable for ages five and over, children must be with an adult, 01553 774471.

Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to October 22 exhibition showcasing new works by BellArtLabs, an independent collective of local and international artists working in multimedia, continues Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

True’s Yard:

Continuing to November 29, Terrifying Tales and other Spooky Stories.

Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition, Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm.

GRIMSTON: Norfolk Creative Arts, Church Hill, Gayton Road:

Saturday, 10am-noon, Free family-friendly drawing workshop as part of “The Steam Powered Big Draw Festival”. 01485 240420. SWAFFHAM: Drill Hall, Sporle Road:

Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, Swaffham Camera Club exhibition.

Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: Town Hall:

Tuesday, 1pm, Stories of Lynn autumn series opens with The Adventures of Samuel Gurney Cresswell, by Nigel Amies; also at 6.30pm Mapping Margery Kempe’s Lynn, by Susan Maddock, admission to each talk is £2.50.

Hardwick Road Cemetery:

Friday and Saturday, 11am-4pm, Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery “task force” sessions.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Colour yourself calm evening session, refreshments available, 01553 761393;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-noon, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into Storysacks course continues, 01553 768498;

Thursday, 10.30am-1pm, Advice session on working from home or if you are starting a small business, free drop-in no need to book.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Become a bounce and rhyme volunteer, drop-in session 01485 540181;

Monday, 10am-noon, Start of two-part course on how to become a BBC weather watcher, £10, must book on 01485 540181;

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course continues, 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and Natter.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, Scrabble club.

HEMPTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2-5.30pm, Folk dancing demonstrations and participation, light refreshments, £1, 01485 210587.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly book group, 01485 532280;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Online training for work-based qualifications course continues, 01485 532280.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time;

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Free drop-in advice session for voluntary and community groups in the area;

Thursday, 2-5pm, Start of three-week digital tablet course, £15, 01760 721513.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Michael’s Academy:

Saturday, car boot sale, sellers 9am and buyers 10am.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SEDGEFORD: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night with cash prize, £5 per person.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Fridays, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night with Diabetes UK group, teams of four to six, £3 per person, 01553 691846.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Cash and prize charity bingo, “Debbies Special 4” supporting Quidenham Hospice, Churchill Park School, Rudham Ward QEH and Battens Research.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7-11pm, Ceilidh with “Whirligig” in aid of Magpie Centre, West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled, tickets £17.50 to include hog roast, 07715 467866;

Monday, 7.30pm, eyes down for bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo for Terrington St John School funds, 01945 880718.

WALPOLES: Walpole Village Hall:

Friday, 9.30am-noon, Macmillan coffee morning with the Walpole Art & Craft Club and the Rainbow Quilters, 01945 780783.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST DEREHAM: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10am-noon, Coffee morning.

WORMEGAY: Mission Room:

Saturday, 10am-noon, Coffee morning with cakes, bric-a-brac, raffle etc, in aid of Wormegay and Tottenhill churches, 01553 810323.

MEETINGS & TALKS

LYNN: Professional Development Centre, Kilhams Way:

Friday, 10am, U3A meeting and talk by David Reeve on the Sandringham Flower Show, new members welcome, 01553 841596.

Marriott’s Warehouse, South Quay:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Friends of King’s Lynn Museum annual lecture, “The History of the Chelsea Physic Garden”, 7pm wine and nibbles, advance tickets £5 from Lynn Museum or £6 on the door, 01553 775001.

True’s Yard Museum:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks series continues with Peter Clayton speaking on the Wisbech-born Octavia Hill, free admission but must book on 01553 770479.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Friday, 7.15pm, Lynn Philatelic Society, 01485 544743.

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Sunday, 10.30am, Royal Norfolk and Royal Anglian Social and Welfare Club, 01553 840712.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Thursday, 7pm, Talk by Julia Stafford-Allen on “Private Gardens on Public View from the 16th century”, tickets £6.

Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Shelley Youell of Crowland.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club, David Whitehouse Shield for holiday travel, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

WIGGENHALL ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Carpet bowls, 01553 617418.

PUBS & CLUBS

LYNN: Rathskeller:

Wednesday, 8pm, Quiz night, teams up to six, £1 per person.

BRANCASTER STAITHE: Jolly Sailors:

Tuesday, 8pm, Quiz night, maximum six per team.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

EAST WINCH: Carpenters Arms:

Thursday, 8pm, Quiz night in aid of the Mill House Veterinary Surgery appeal for pet oxygen masks for Lynn Fire Service

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & SHOWS

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Saturday, 7.30pm, The Unique Komedy Ukulele Orchestra, £23, concs £21, 01553 764864;

Sunday, 7.30pm, The Jimi Hendrix Tribute, £20;

Tuesday, 7pm, Britain’s Got Talent open regional auditions, free admission.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, BBC Radio 4’s Tim FitzHigham in a one-man Shakespeare stand-up comedy show, £12, concs £10, 07469 854513.

St John’s Church:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Electric organ and keyboard concert with Dirk Jan Ranzijn, on tour from The Netherlands, £6.50, 01553 774664/671285.

Town Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Music Society piano duet with the brothers Jonathan and Tom Scott, visitors, £10 at the door, free to under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, 7.30pm, Purple Zeppelin, £20/£19 restricted view £16, 01485 532252;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Cliff & The Shadows - The Golden Years, £20/£18 restricted view £15;

Tuesday 7.30pm, Wishbone Ash in concert, £25;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, The Jim Reeves Story, £21/£20 restricted view £16.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 2.30pm, Global Theatre Company present “Elgar and Alice”, tickets £8, concs £6, 01485 532610.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Holkham 6 miles, led by Caroline, 01485 512420;

Sunday, 10am, Shouldham Warren 12 miles, led by Nigel 01366 387868;

Tuesday, 10am, Sedgeford brisk 6 miles, led by Judy and Dave 01485 570097;

Thursday, 10am, Beachamwell 5 miles, led by Hazel and John, 01366 385772.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Reffley Woods grade 2, meet Community Hall;

Monday, 10.30am, Leziate grade 3, meet Village Hall;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Gaywood easy grade, meet Library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Library;

Thursday, 10.30am, Wimbotsham grade 2, meet The Chequers.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, contact Ken: 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.