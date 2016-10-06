Search

What's on where: West Norfolk Leisure listings Friday, October 7th

What's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

To have your event included, send the details to What's On Leisure Listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes house, Purfleet Street, King's Lynn. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Saturday, 6-7pm,Opening night of two-week exhibition showcasing new works by BellArtLabs, an independent collective of local and international artists working in multimedia, continues Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.

Groundwork Gallery:  Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long.  Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001.

True’s Yard:

Friday, 12, New exhibition, Terrifying Tales and other Spooky Stories, continues to November 29.

Town Hall:  Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition, Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS

LYNN: St Nicholas Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-3pm, Free children’s scratch art activity, suitable for ages five and over, children must be with an adult, 01553 774471.

Museum:

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Talk by Hannah Jackson on the Seahenge display, £2, members free.

Lynnsport:

Wednesday, 6pm, Chance to meet the Alive team and browse displays from all the Alive Leisure facilities.

All Saints’ Church, Hillington Square:

Saturday, 10.30am, Russian Orthodox Liturgy, sung in English.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 10.30-11.30am, Read and Rabbit monthly fun book group;

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Tuesday, 10am-12, Tablet helpdesk, must book on 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2-4pm, Beginners’ internet course, book on 01553 761393;

Tuesday, 2.30-4pm, Time Traveller, get together to reminisce and share memories of Lynn’s past over a cup of tea, free;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 2.30-3.30pm, Monthly history discussion group

Thursday, 10am-12, Trivial Pursuit

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-3pm, Singing workshop with “Sing Your Heart Out”.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Saturday, 10.30-11am, Pirate adventures with the Little Story Telling company, suitable for 2-10 years, must book on 01553 768498;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into storysacks, 10-week course continues.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly crime book club, 01485 540181;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Walk and talk group.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: Downham Library:

Saturday, 2-2.30pm, Pirate adventures with the Little Story Telling company, suitable for 2-10 years, must book on 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course continues;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Introduction to Facebook, £5 payable on booking;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Keep calm and colour in.

FAKENHAM: Fakenham Library:

Tuesday, 10.30-11.30am, Monthly book club, 01328 862715;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 1-3pm, Introduction to family history;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 10.30am-12, Colour yourself calm;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, 1-4pm, Online training for work-based qualifications continues;

Thursday, 10.30am-12.30pm, Knit and natter monthly group;

Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm, Become a bounce and rhyme volunteer.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time, 01760 721513;

Tuesday, 2-3.30pm, Monthly knit and stitch group.

WEST WINCH: Primary School:

Saturday, 2-4pm, Messy church, children accompanied by an adult welcome for stories, songs, crafts and tea, 02553 840344.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway, Gaywood:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of club funds.

BARROWAY DROVE: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, Psychic evening, £5 per person includes light refreshments, in aid of hall funds, 01366 382380.

Saturday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of hall funds.

DERSINGHAM:

Scout and Guide HQ, Manor Road:

Saturday, 10am, Jumble sale with bric-a-brac, toys, books, etc, in aid of 2nd Dersingham Brownies, 01485 544753.

DOWNHAM: Town Hall:

Saturday, 9.30pm, RBL coffee morning and 10am, launch of Poppy Appeal in the town hall car park.

Methodist church:

Saturday, 9am-3pm, Craft fair and refreshments, free entry, proceeds for church funds, 01366 384772.

FINCHAM: St Martin’s Church:

Friday, 7.30pm, Quiz night for church funds, £2 per person, teams up to six, bring your own refreshments, 01366 347305;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, coffee morning, in aid of church funds.

FLITCHAM: Community Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Bingo in aid of Flitcham and Hillington senior citizens’ and children’s Christmas parties, 01485 600114/600504.

HILGAY: Village Hall:

Sunday, 10am-4pm, book sale in aid of Nelson’s Journey funds.

Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HOLKHAM: Holkham Hall:

Sunday, 10am-4pm, Tenth annual Norfolk Family Walk for Brain Tumour Research and Support, £5 adults, children free, walks from one to ten miles.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-3.30pm, craft fair, free entry, proceeds to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House;

Sunday, 11am, Flea market with stalls, tombola and refreshments in aid of Save the Children.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

POTT ROW: Playing Field:

Saturday, gates unlocked 10am, car boot sale in aid of play area funds, pitches £5, call on 07585 147957.

SANDRINGHAM: Park House Hotel:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Quiz night with the Companions of Park House, £5 per person to include sandwiches and chips, maximum entry six per team, 01485 542278.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo and club draw in aid of hall funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo in aid of playing field funds;

Sunday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in aid of funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WATLINGTON: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, quiz night in aid of hall funds, £5 per person, light refreshments, bring your own drinks, teams of four to eight, 01553 810732/810584.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Thursday, 7.15pm, bingo, in aid of SERV blood bikes, 01553 840882.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Marriott’s Warehouse:

Sunday, 3pm, Pleasant Sunday Afternoon lecture series with Stephen Heywood on the Story of Reclamation and Re-use of Marriott’s Warehouse, free entry.

True’s Yard:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks and Tricia McCarron on Historical Crimes of Lynn, free entry but must book on 01553 771200.

Conservative Club, Gayton Road, Gaywood:

Saturday, 11.15am, Old Coldstreamers’ Association, also past and present members of Brigade of Guards, 01366 387003.

Conservative Club, London Road:

Thursday, 8pm, Royal Air Forces’ Association, Lynn and District branch, 01553 764330.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 10.30am, King’s Lynn Collectors’ Club, 01553 671683.

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club. Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukuleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

BRANCASTER STAITHE: Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Brancaster Camera Club meeting and talk by Ann Miles on “discovering lightroom”, visitors welcome, 01553 674725 /01485 210013.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7pm, Lynn Woodturners’ Club, 01553 763275.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Denver Ladies Group, 01366 377223.

DISS: Methodist church:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Talk on the Norfolk Regiment at Gallipoli by Steve Smith, presented by the South-Norfolk group of the Norfolk Family History Society.

DOWNHAM: Bridge Street Surgery:

Friday, 9am-1pm, Health roadshow.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursday, 2pm, Downham Family History Society;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired A Capella Choir.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Sunday, 2.30pm, West Norfolk National Trust Association meeting and illustrated talk by Peter Lawrence on East Anglian Families of Influence, entry £4.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: George Hotel:

Wednesday, 7pm, Talk by photographer Tony Bramley “The Russians Are Coming”, tickets £6, Swaffham Visual Arts Festival event.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club with Trevor Nurse on astro photography, www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

Village Hall:

Tuesday, 7-9pm, King’s Lynn Photography Group.

WIGGENHALL ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Carpet bowls, 01553 617418.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM: Downham Club:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm, Jackson Live In Concert, £21.50, concs £17.50, 01553 764864;

Sunday, 2.30pm, Ministry of Science Live, £14.50, concs £12.50;

Tuesday, 7.30pm, The Power of Love, the music of Celine Dion, £22.50;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Classic Rock USA, £21, concs £20;

Thursday, 7.30pm, Think Floyd, £21.

Town Hall:

Friday, 11am King’s Lynn Festival coffee concert with pianist Yuanfan Yang, £13, under 18s £7, 01553 764864;

Thursday, 7.30pm, An evening of clairvoyance with spiritualist medium Stephen Holbrook, advance tickets £17 on 01823 666292 or £18 on the door.

Lynn Minster:

Saturday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Sinfonia present Requiem by John Rutter, with the Minster Choir and chorus members of West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society; guest appearance by the West Norfolk Jubilee Youth Orchestra, tickets £7 on the door children under 16 free.

All Saints’ church:

Sunday, 3.30pm, Veteran pianist and composer Paul Johnson with music by Bach, Schubert and Debussy, no tickets, donations requested.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, Sixties ’n’ Love with John McNicholl and Mary Bryne, £19.50/£18.50, 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, The Upbeat Beatles, £19.50 / £18 / £15 restricted view;

Sunday, 7.30pm, Boycie, £17.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Brancaster and Barrow Common 6 miles, led by Jane H 01553 631600;

Sunday, 10.30am, Coxford and Broomsthorpe, 10.25 miles, led by Sue and Mike 01553 679277;

Wednesday, 1.30pm, Roydon Common, leisurely 4 miles, led by Brian 07974 956965;

Thursday, 10am. Hillington and Roydon 5 miles, led by Cliff 01485 542225.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Castle Acre grade 3 meet Pye’s Lane;

Monday, 10.30am, Burnham Overy Staithe grades 2 and 3, meet harbour;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Walks, easy, meet main entrance opposite library;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham, grade 3 meet Leisure Centre;

Thursday, 10.30am, Stow Bridge grade 2, meet opposite Heron;

Thursday, 2pm, Dersingham, easy, meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am, Ken: 01366 382310, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.