What’s On where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday September 16th

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-noon, Launch of “welcome inn” at the church with tea, coffee and cakes

Duke’s Head Hotel:

Sunday, 11am-4pm, Rainbow Festivals present a “Fantastical Festival of Magic and Mystery” free entry.

Hardwick Road Cemetery:

Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm, Friends of the cemetery working party.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night book club;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history free help, book on 01553 772568;

Saturday, 2pm, Medal ceremony for the Big Friendly Read, booking essential 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-noon, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01553 761393;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress free colouring;

Sunday, 10.30am, Medal ceremony for Big Friendly Read, booking essential on 01553 768498;

Monday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time, 01553 768498;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Free family dance performance for children up to 4 and their parents/carers, must book on 01553 768498;

Thursday, 2-5pm, Get digital tablet course continues.

DERSINGHAM: Sports Field, Manor Road:

Sunday, 11am-3pm, Village fun day with music, donkey rides, activities, games etc, 01485 541465.

Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, New monthly walk and talk group, no need to book;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 5.30, Medal ceremony for the Big Friendly Read.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: War Memorial:

Sunday, RAFA Battle of Britain parade, form up 10.45am, service at 11am.

Alive Leisure Centre:

Sunday, 1-3pm, free family party and entertainment with Spiltmilk Dance, 01366 386868.

Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course continues, 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12noon, Working with children course continues;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Storytime.

Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

GAYTON: Gayton Hall:

Wednesday, 10.30am-2.30pm, Gardens tour and lunch, £65, must book call Perennial trade charity on 0800 093 8510

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:

Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, Hunstanton & District Festival of Art poetry morning, £2.50 to include tea and cake.

Hunstanton Library:

Saturday, 10.30am, Medal ceremony for Big Friendly Read;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Book group monthly meeting, 01485 532280.

SANDRINGHAM: Visitor Centre:

Saturday, 2.30pm, Arrival of Morris Minor on round Britain charity drive, West Norfolk Morris Minor Owners’ Club members will be present 10am to 4.30pm fundraising on behalf of Marie Curie.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time, 01760 721513.

TITCHWELL MARSH: RSPB Visitor Centre:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Great British beach clean, 01485 211974.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Knights Hill:

Sunday, noon-4pm, car boot sale, pitches £5 set up from 11am.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

DERSINGHAM: Scout & Guide HQ, Manor Road:

Saturday, 10am, Jumble sale with clothes, toys, bric-a-brac, books etc, in aid of 1st Dersingham Rainbow Guides, 01485 544753.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts craft fair, free entry, 01485 533933.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Monday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, tickets £4 each to include refreshments, tickets from Snettisham Post Office or 01485 545933.

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of St Peter’s Church funds;

Wednesday, 10am-1pm, Coffee morning in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN:

Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

MEETINGS

LYNN: London Road Methodist Church hall:

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Lynn & District Osteoporosis Support Group free talk on a balanced diet for osteoporosis, 01553 773309.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Sunday, 10.30am, Royal Norfolk and Royal Anglian Social and Welfare Club, 01553 840712.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: St Mary’s Church Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Heacham Flower Club, monthly flower demonstrations and competitions, members £2, Sandra: 01485 571029.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club,

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Jane Diamond from Norwich.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Friday, 8-11pm, Lynn and District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, 01553 829500;

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting and talk on sports photography by Dave Stewart.

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: United Services Club:

Friday, 8pm, quiz night, 01485 533360.

Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm and Saturday, 2.30 and 7.30pm, Save the Last Dance For Me, call box office for ticket details, 01553 764864;

Wednesday, Comedy Club, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm, £9.50, seating not allocated.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunchtime recital with Michael Whitehall from Wisbech.

Town Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Music Society illustrated talk by Sandy Burnett, visitors are welcome £10 at the door, free for under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.

Walks Bandstand:

Sunday, 2-4pm, Saxobility.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, internationally-acclaimed tenor Noah Stewart “In Love Again” concert, £30, 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Some Guys Have All The Luck, the Rod Stewart story, £20.50.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Harpley Dams 6 miles, led by Cliff 01485 542225;

Saturday, 4.45pm, Wiggenhall St Germans 3.3 mile tidal bore walk, led by Daphne & John, 01553631458;

Sunday, 10am, Holkham 11 miles, led by Colin, 01553 672243;

Tuesday, 10am, Castle Acre and South Acre brisk 6 miles, led by Valerie 01553 765860;

Thursday, 10am, Old Hunstanton 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Great Bircham grade 2, meet Windmill;

Monday, 10.30am, Leziate grade 2/3, meet village hall;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Walks, meet main entrance;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Memorial Playing Field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Upwell grade 2, meet St Peter’s Church;

Thursday, 2pm, Dersingham (easy) meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.