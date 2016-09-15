Search

What’s On where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday September 16th

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. Or you can email the details to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listings in the subject box

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Groundwork Gallery:  Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long.  Lynn Museum: Continuing, Art of the Mart and also Seahenge, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall:  Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. HOUGHTON: Houghton Hall: Continuing to September 25, photos by artist-in-residence Martin d’Orgeval.  SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY

LYNN: St John’s Church, The Walks:

Tuesday, 10am-noon, Launch of “welcome inn” at the church with tea, coffee and cakes

Duke’s Head Hotel:

Sunday, 11am-4pm, Rainbow Festivals present a “Fantastical Festival of Magic and Mystery” free entry.

Hardwick Road Cemetery:

Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm, Friends of the cemetery working party.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, Job help free drop-in session;

Friday, 6-7pm, Friday night book club;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history free help, book on 01553 772568;

Saturday, 2pm, Medal ceremony for the Big Friendly Read, booking essential 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Tuesday, 10am-noon, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01553 761393;

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress free colouring;

Sunday, 10.30am, Medal ceremony for Big Friendly Read, booking essential on 01553 768498;

Monday, 10am-12noon, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Weekly rhyme time, 01553 768498;

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Free family dance performance for children up to 4 and their parents/carers, must book on 01553 768498;

Thursday, 2-5pm, Get digital tablet course continues.

DERSINGHAM: Sports Field, Manor Road:

Sunday, 11am-3pm, Village fun day with music, donkey rides, activities, games etc, 01485 541465.

Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Monday, 6-7pm, Monthly book club, 01485 540181;

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Just a cuppa free drop-in session;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, New monthly walk and talk group, no need to book;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, booking essential on 01485 540181;

Thursday, 5.30, Medal ceremony for the Big Friendly Read.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: War Memorial:

Sunday, RAFA Battle of Britain parade, form up 10.45am, service at 11am.

Alive Leisure Centre:

Sunday, 1-3pm, free family party and entertainment with Spiltmilk Dance, 01366 386868.

Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course continues, 01366 383073;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Scrabble club;

Wednesday, 9.30am-12noon, Working with children course continues;

Thursday, 10.30-11.30am, Storytime.

Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

GAYTON: Gayton Hall:

Wednesday, 10.30am-2.30pm, Gardens tour and lunch, £65, must book call Perennial trade charity on 0800 093 8510

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall basement:

Wednesday, 10.30am-noon, Hunstanton & District Festival of Art poetry morning, £2.50 to include tea and cake.

Hunstanton Library:

Saturday, 10.30am, Medal ceremony for Big Friendly Read;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Book group monthly meeting, 01485 532280.

SANDRINGHAM: Visitor Centre:

Saturday, 2.30pm, Arrival of Morris Minor on round Britain charity drive, West Norfolk Morris Minor Owners’ Club members will be present 10am to 4.30pm fundraising on behalf of Marie Curie.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time, 01760 721513.

TITCHWELL MARSH: RSPB Visitor Centre:

Saturday, 10am-3pm, Great British beach clean, 01485 211974.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: Knights Hill:

Sunday, noon-4pm, car boot sale, pitches £5 set up from 11am.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

DERSINGHAM: Scout & Guide HQ, Manor Road:

Saturday, 10am, Jumble sale with clothes, toys, bric-a-brac, books etc, in aid of 1st Dersingham Rainbow Guides, 01485 544753.

HILGAY: Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

HUNSTANTON: Town Hall:

Saturday, 10am-4pm, Hunstanton & District Festival of Arts craft fair, free entry, 01485 533933.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, 077706 13880/078180 74683.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, Daphne: 01366 324213.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Monday, 7.30pm, Quiz night, tickets £4 each to include refreshments, tickets from Snettisham Post Office or 01485 545933.

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, cash bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of St Peter’s Church funds;

Wednesday, 10am-1pm, Coffee morning in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Fridays, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN:

Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

MEETINGS

LYNN: London Road Methodist Church hall:

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, Lynn & District Osteoporosis Support Group free talk on a balanced diet for osteoporosis, 01553 773309.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukeleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

Royal British Legion Club, Tower Street:

Sunday, 10.30am, Royal Norfolk and Royal Anglian Social and Welfare Club, 01553 840712.

DOWNHAM: Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HEACHAM: St Mary’s Church Hall:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Heacham Flower Club, monthly flower demonstrations and competitions, members £2, Sandra: 01485 571029.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club,

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, noon, lunch club, £4, must be booked on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Jane Diamond from Norwich.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WALPOLE CROSS KEYS: Jephson Hall:

Thursday, 8pm, Misfit Molly dance group, all welcome, 01366 328422.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Friday, 8-11pm, Lynn and District Ballroom Dancing Club, members £5, guests £7, 01553 829500;

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club meeting and talk on sports photography by Dave Stewart.

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: United Services Club:

Friday, 8pm, quiz night, 01485 533360.

Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Corn Exchange:

Friday, 7.30pm and Saturday, 2.30 and 7.30pm, Save the Last Dance For Me, call box office for ticket details, 01553 764864;

Wednesday, Comedy Club, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm, £9.50, seating not allocated.

Lynn Minster:

Tuesday, 12.30pm, Lunchtime recital with Michael Whitehall from Wisbech.

Town Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn Music Society illustrated talk by Sandy Burnett, visitors are welcome £10 at the door, free for under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.

Walks Bandstand:

Sunday, 2-4pm, Saxobility.

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Friday, 7.30pm, internationally-acclaimed tenor Noah Stewart “In Love Again” concert, £30, 01485 532252;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Some Guys Have All The Luck, the Rod Stewart story, £20.50.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Ramblers’ Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Harpley Dams 6 miles, led by Cliff 01485 542225;

Saturday, 4.45pm, Wiggenhall St Germans 3.3 mile tidal bore walk, led by Daphne & John, 01553631458;

Sunday, 10am, Holkham 11 miles, led by Colin, 01553 672243;

Tuesday, 10am, Castle Acre and South Acre brisk 6 miles, led by Valerie 01553 765860;

Thursday, 10am, Old Hunstanton 5 miles, led by Joy 01485 579019.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Great Bircham grade 2, meet Windmill;

Monday, 10.30am, Leziate grade 2/3, meet village hall;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn Walks, meet main entrance;

Wednesday, 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Memorial Playing Field;

Thursday, 10.30am, Upwell grade 2, meet St Peter’s Church;

Thursday, 2pm, Dersingham (easy) meet library.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am. Contact Ken: 01366 382310.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.