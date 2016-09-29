What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, September 30

To have your event included send the details to What’s On listings, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the information to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in What’s On events listing in the subject box
EXHIBITIONS
LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:
Continuing to Saturday, 10.30am-4pm daily, West Norfolk Artists’ Association “small works still life”;
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10.30am-4pm daily. Photography by members of Ezone and Forward Day Centre
Groundwork Gallery: Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long. Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall: Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.
FAMILY & EVENTS:
LYNN: Alive Lynnsport and Alive St James Pool:
Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day at both venues, no need to book.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital:
Sunday, 10am-3pm, Open day, fun for all the family and chance to go behind the scenes at the QEH.
St Nicholas’ Chapel:
Saturday, 11am-3pm, free art activity for children, 01553 774471.
Lynn Library:
Friday, 2-5pm, job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;
Friday, 9.30am-12, Family history workshop, must book 01553 761393;
Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;
Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;
Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.
Gaywood Library:
Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;
Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;
Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;
Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into storysacks free course continues, 01553 768498
Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book group with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, 01603 629558.
South Lynn Community Centre:
Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, start of new fitness, pilates and yoga class, to book call 01553 764888,
DENVER: Village Hall:
Saturday, 10.30am-4.30pm, Singing workshop with choir leader Stephanie Anderson, £20, must book on 07788 411856.
DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:
Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;
Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group run by the Alzheimer’s Society;
Wednesday, 10.30-12, Colour yourself calm;
Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;
Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;
Thursday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, must book on 01485 540181.
DOCKING: Ripper Hall:
Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Weekly craft and produce market.
DOWNHAM: Alive Downham Leisure:
Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day, no need to book.
Downham Library:
Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course workshop continues;
Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship Group meeting and talk on arthritis care, £1, 01366 383073;
Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter;
Thursday, 10.30-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.
FAKENHAM:
Fakenham Library:
Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;
Wednesday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.
HUNSTANTON: Alive Oasis:
Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day at both venues, no need to book.
Hunstanton Library:
Monday, 2-4pm, Emailing for beginners, call 01485 532280 to book;
Wednesday, 2-4pm, free online training for work-based qualifications continues, call 01485 534228 for details.
MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:
Thursday, 12-5pm, Monthly food and craft market.
SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:
Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.
FUNDRAISING
LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway:
Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds.
CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:
Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.
DENVER: Village Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
GREAT MASSINGHAM: Village Green:
Saturday, 9am, Jumble sale, books, bric-a-brac, toys etc in aid of children’s work with Grassroots Malawi, cancelled if wet.
GRIMSTON: St Botolph’s Church:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Costumed presentation by Rachel Duffield on “Edith Cavell: Duty, Devotion, Dignity”, tickets £7.50 on the door, in aid of Friends of St Botolph’s.
HILGAY: Sausage House:
Saturday, 2pm, West Norfolk’s first Gnomefest, organised by Ali Dent, in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, 01366 387686.
Good Companions:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.
NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:
Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.
NORDELPH: Village Hall:
Friday, 7pm, bingo, for hall funds.
ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.
The Paddocks:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.
Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:
Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.
SOUTHERY: Village Hall:
Friday, 10am-12, Macmillan coffee morning with stalls, raffle, competitions etc; 7.30pm bingo
STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:
Saturday, 7.30pm, cash/prize bingo in aid of hall funds.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.
SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:
Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.
TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Methodist Church Hall:
Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Coffee morning and stalls in aid of Methodist church funds.
Scout Hall:
Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of Alzheimer’s and Cancer Research charities
WEREHAM: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.
WEST WINCH: William Burt social Club:
Friday, 8.30am-midnight, all day “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning” with activities for all ages and live music.
MEETINGS
LYNN: Thoresby College:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Civic Society lecture “Groundwork: A new artistic concept” by Dr Veronica Sekules.
Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:
Monday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group meeting and talk by an inpatient diabetes nurse, friends and family welcome, 01553 763402.
London Road Methodist Church hall:
Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn and District Support Group. free osteoporosis course on exercise, 01553 773309.
True’s Yard Museum:
Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks with Dr Julian Litten on the “£6m corpse, the forgotten treasurer of the Hardwick Road Cemetery”, free, but must book ticket on 01553 771200.
St Augustine’s Centre, Columbia Way:
Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support monthly meeting.
Reffley Community Centre:
Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.
Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.
Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:
Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.
Providence Street Community Centre:
Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukuleles (Flukes) group.
12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:
Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.
DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:
Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association monthly meeting.
Town Hall:
Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.
Methodist Church Hall:
Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;
Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.
GRIMSTON: Village Hall:
Fridays, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.
HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s Church Hall:
Saturday, 11am-1pm, Support group for people with dementia and carers.
FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.
METHWOLD: Social Club:
Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society film night.
NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:
Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.
SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:
Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club, also Thursday at 8pm.
SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club.
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.
STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:
Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;
Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.
STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
SWAFFHAM: Nicholas Hamond Academy:
Friday, 7pm, Swaffham Visual Arts Festival 2016, talk by Peter Stevens on car design, tickets £6, 01760 722504.
Community Centre:
Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Shirley Cimelli of Great Yarmouth.
TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:
Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.
TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:
Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.
TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:
Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.
WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:
Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club open print (1) and open PDI (1).
www.klcameraclub.org.uk
Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.
PUBS & CLUBS
CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:
Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.
DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:
Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.
DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:
Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.
HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:
Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.
HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:
Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.
SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:
Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.
THEATRES & MUSIC
LYNN: Town Hall:
Friday, 7.30pm, 32nd King’s Lynn Poetry Festival opens, continues on Saturday at 11am, 3pm and 8pm, also Sunday at 11am and 3pm; go to www.lynnlitfests.com for full details and ticket information.
Corn Exchange:
Friday, 8pm, Nina Conti (sold out), 01553 764864;
Saturday, 7.30pm, Chas & Dave, £30.50, concs £28.50;
Sunday, 7.30pm, The Carpenters Story, £24, concs £23;
Wednesday, 7.30pm, Russian State Ballet and Opera House present Swan Lake, £25.50, concs £23.50;
Thursday, 8pm, Ross Noble (over 15s) £26.
Salvation Army Citadel:
Sunday, 3pm, Free music and fun with the Hilgay All Stars Swing Band and special guests
HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:
Sunday, 7.30pm, The Whitney Houston Show, £29.50, 01485 532252.
ASHWICKEN: All Saints Church:
Friday, 7pm, 700th anniversary gala concert with The Gala Strings, tickets £10 to include wine or juice, 01553 630203.
SNETTISHAM: St Mary’s Church:
Saturday, 12noon, Harpsichord recital by Gerald Gifford “The Best of the Baroque”, free with retiring collection.
WALKS & TOURS
LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:
Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.
Norfolk Area Ramblers’
Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):
Saturday, 10am, Massingham 6 miles, led by Steve 01485 520450;
Sunday, 10.30am, Grimston and Roydon Common 13 miles, led by Gerald, 01485 570755;
Tuesday, 10am, Roydon and Grimston brisk 6 miles, led by Penny and John, 01553 671533;
Thursday, 10am, Lynnsport and town walk 5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829.
West Norfolk Walking for Health:
Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.
Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet war memorial;
Monday, 10.30am, Holme grade 3, meet White Horse;
Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy 2 miles, meet Doorstep Green Garden;
Wednesday 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist Church;
Thursday, 10.30am, Shouldham Warren, grade 2
HOLKHAM: Holkham Park:
Tuesday, 10am, Walking women, free, 07825 290703.
TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:
Walks start at 10am; Ken 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.