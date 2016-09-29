Search

What’s on where: West Norfolk leisure listings, Friday, September 30

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

EXHIBITIONS

LYNN: Greyfriars Art Space:

Continuing to Saturday, 10.30am-4pm daily, West Norfolk Artists’ Association “small works still life”;

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10.30am-4pm daily. Photography by members of Ezone and Forward Day Centre

Groundwork Gallery:  Continuing to October 30, “Sunlight and Gravity” by Roger Ackling and Richard Long.  Lynn Museum: Continuing, Little Lives: Snapshots of Childhood, 10am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4pm Sunday, 01553 775001. Town Hall:  Stories of Lynn, open daily, 10am-4.30pm, £5, children/concessions £3.50, family £13.50. BURNHAM MARKET: The Hoste: Continuing, free exhibition Remember Nelson, daily 10am-5pm. SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Museum: Continuing, RAF Marham centenary year, Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.

FAMILY & EVENTS:

LYNN: Alive Lynnsport and Alive St James Pool:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day at both venues, no need to book.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital:

Sunday, 10am-3pm, Open day, fun for all the family and chance to go behind the scenes at the QEH.

St Nicholas’ Chapel:

Saturday, 11am-3pm, free art activity for children, 01553 774471.

Lynn Library:

Friday, 2-5pm, job help free drop-in session, 01553 772568;

Friday, 9.30am-12, Family history workshop, must book 01553 761393;

Saturday, 10am-2pm, Family history help, book a free place on 01553 772568;

Monday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Monday, 2.30-3.30pm, Just a Cuppa free drop-in session;

Wednesday, 10am-12, Scrabble club;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time.

Gaywood Library:

Friday, 2.30-4.30pm, Stress-free colouring;

Monday, 10am-12, Scrabble group;

Tuesday, 10.30-11am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 9.30-11.30am, Step into storysacks free course continues, 01553 768498

Thursday, 2-3.30pm, Audio book group with Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind, 01603 629558.

South Lynn Community Centre:

Wednesday, 10.30-11.30am, start of new fitness, pilates and yoga class, to book call 01553 764888,

DENVER: Village Hall:

Saturday, 10.30am-4.30pm, Singing workshop with choir leader Stephanie Anderson, £20, must book on 07788 411856.

DERSINGHAM: Dersingham Library:

Monday, 1.30-3pm, Scrabble club;

Tuesday, 1-3pm, Peer support group run by the Alzheimer’s Society;

Wednesday, 10.30-12, Colour yourself calm;

Thursday, 10-10.30am, Baby bounce and rhyme time;

Thursday, 10.30am-12, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 2-4pm, Tablet helpdesk, must book on 01485 540181.

DOCKING: Ripper Hall:

Wednesday, 9am-1pm, Weekly craft and produce market.

DOWNHAM: Alive Downham Leisure:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day, no need to book.

Downham Library:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm, Creative writing course workshop continues;

Tuesday, 1-2.30pm, Friendship Group meeting and talk on arthritis care, £1, 01366 383073;

Wednesday, 1.30-3pm, Knit and natter;

Thursday, 10.30-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.

FAKENHAM:

Fakenham Library:

Wednesday, 10-10.45am, Rhyme time;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, Scrabble club.

HUNSTANTON: Alive Oasis:

Sunday, 10am-2pm, Sporting family fun day at both venues, no need to book.

Hunstanton Library:

Monday, 2-4pm, Emailing for beginners, call 01485 532280 to book;

Wednesday, 2-4pm, free online training for work-based qualifications continues, call 01485 534228 for details.

MARHAM: Sandringham Centre:

Thursday, 12-5pm, Monthly food and craft market.

SWAFFHAM: Swaffham Library:

Friday, 10.15-11am, Bounce and rhyme time.

FUNDRAISING

LYNN: St Raphael Club, Parkway:

Saturday, 10.30am, jumble sale, in aid of club funds.

CLENCHWARTON: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 2pm, RSPCA jumble sale, 30p, children free, 01366 383751.

DENVER: Village Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

GREAT MASSINGHAM: Village Green:

Saturday, 9am, Jumble sale, books, bric-a-brac, toys etc in aid of children’s work with Grassroots Malawi, cancelled if wet.

GRIMSTON: St Botolph’s Church:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Costumed presentation by Rachel Duffield on “Edith Cavell: Duty, Devotion, Dignity”, tickets £7.50 on the door, in aid of Friends of St Botolph’s.

HILGAY: Sausage House:

Saturday, 2pm, West Norfolk’s first Gnomefest, organised by Ali Dent, in aid of Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, 01366 387686.

Good Companions:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, cash bingo.

NARBOROUGH: Community Centre:

Friday, 7.45pm, bingo, for funds.

NORDELPH: Village Hall:

Friday, 7pm, bingo, for hall funds.

ST GERMANS: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of Sunshine Club funds, 01553 617550.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds.

The Paddocks:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, charity bingo.

Salvation Army Centre, Alma Road:

Thursday, 10am-noon, Salvation Army coffee morning and stalls.

SOUTHERY: Village Hall:

Friday, 10am-12, Macmillan coffee morning with stalls, raffle, competitions etc; 7.30pm bingo

STOKE FERRY: Village Hall:

Saturday, 7.30pm, cash/prize bingo in aid of hall funds.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Monday, 7.30pm bingo, in aid of hall funds.

SWAFFHAM: Assembly Rooms:

Friday, 9am-2pm, indoor market, free entry, 01760 725499, in conjunction with Iceni Partnership to raise funds for town events.

TERRINGTON ST JOHN: Methodist Church Hall:

Saturday, 9.30-11.30am, Coffee morning and stalls in aid of Methodist church funds.

Scout Hall:

Saturday, 7pm, charity bingo.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Thursday, 7.15pm, Bingo in aid of Alzheimer’s and Cancer Research charities

WEREHAM: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo, in aid of hall funds, 01366 500218.

WEST WINCH: William Burt social Club:

Friday, 8.30am-midnight, all day “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning” with activities for all ages and live music.

MEETINGS

LYNN: Thoresby College:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Civic Society lecture “Groundwork: A new artistic concept” by Dr Veronica Sekules.

Red Cross Hall, Austin Fields:

Monday, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Diabetes UK Group meeting and talk by an inpatient diabetes nurse, friends and family welcome, 01553 763402.

London Road Methodist Church hall:

Wednesday, 10.30am, Lynn and District Support Group. free osteoporosis course on exercise, 01553 773309.

True’s Yard Museum:

Thursday, 1pm, True’s Talks with Dr Julian Litten on the “£6m corpse, the forgotten treasurer of the Hardwick Road Cemetery”, free, but must book ticket on 01553 771200.

St Augustine’s Centre, Columbia Way:

Monday, 3.30-4.30pm, Macmillan Cancer Support monthly meeting.

Reffley Community Centre:

Friday, 1.30-4.30pm, Pro-Active Care Support activity and social group, 01553 816519.

Wednesday, 10am-noon, Reffley Art Group, all welcome.

Ouse Sailing Club, Ferry Lane:

Wednesday, 8.30pm, Renaissance Singles social club.

Providence Street Community Centre:

Wednesday, 7-9pm, Fenland Ukuleles (Flukes) group.

12th Scout Hut, Beulah Street:

Sunday, 1-6pm, King’s Lynn Roleplay and Wargames Club, 07704 161890.

DOWNHAM: Conservative Club:

Monday, 7.30pm, Royal Air Forces Association monthly meeting.

Town Hall:

Thursday, 2-4pm, Silver Threads Club.

Methodist Church Hall:

Tuesdays, 7.30pm Downham Singers, all welcome;

Thursdays, 7.30pm, Singers Inspired Capella Choir, all welcome.

GRIMSTON: Village Hall:

Fridays, 7pm, Lynn Model Railway Club.

HUNSTANTON: St Edmund’s Church Hall:

Saturday, 11am-1pm, Support group for people with dementia and carers.

FAKENHAM: Masonic Hall:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, Fakenham and District Flower Club, £2, £5 non-members, 01328 851733 or 01328 700421.

METHWOLD: Social Club:

Tuesday, 7.30pm, West Norfolk Aviation Society film night.

NORTH RUNCTON: Scout HQ:

Thursday, 7.30pm, Lynn Amateur Radio Club.

SNETTISHAM: Memorial Hall:

Saturday, 8pm, Torc Sequence Dance Club, also Thursday at 8pm.

SOUTH WOOTTON: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 2pm, West Norfolk Flower Club.

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Lynn & District Sugarcraft Club, new members welcome, visitors £4.50, Lilian: 01485 571496.

STOKE FERRY: All Saints’ Academy:

Thursday, 10.30am, coffee morning;

Thursday, 12, lunch club, £4, must be booked Tuesday before on 01366 500704.

STOW BRIDGE: Village Hall:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

SWAFFHAM: Nicholas Hamond Academy:

Friday, 7pm, Swaffham Visual Arts Festival 2016, talk by Peter Stevens on car design, tickets £6, 01760 722504.

Community Centre:

Sunday, 6.30pm, Swaffham Spiritual Awareness Group with Shirley Cimelli of Great Yarmouth.

TERRINGTON ST CLEMENT: King William:

Wednesday, 8pm, West Norfolk Motor Cycle Action Group.

TILNEY ALL SAINTS: Coach & Horses:

Thursday, 8pm, King’s Lynn Kruisers, classic, custom and American vehicle enthusiasts.

TILNEY ST LAWRENCE: Village Hall:

Sunday, 7.30-10.30pm, Jive survivors dance group, 01553 617392.

WEST WINCH: William Burt Centre:

Monday, 7.30pm, Lynn Camera Club open print (1) and open PDI (1).

www.klcameraclub.org.uk

Tuesday 2-4pm, New-Lynn Dance Club, admission £3, 01553 760632.

PUBS & CLUBS

CLENCHWARTON: The Victory Inn:

Wednesday, 8pm, quiz night, maximum team of four, £1.25 per person, in aid of Mayor’s Charity, 01553 775668.

DERSINGHAM: Coach and Horses:

Thursday, quiz night, cash prize, 01485 540391.

DOWNHAM CLUB, Paradise Road:

Thursday, 7.30pm, bingo, 01366 382246.

HEACHAM: Fox & Hounds:

Thursday, 9.30pm, quiz night, 01485 570345.

HUNSTANTON: Waterside Bar:

Thursday, 9pm, quiz night, free, 01485 535810.

SWAFFHAM: Conservative Club:

Wednesday, 7.30pm, bingo.

THEATRES & MUSIC

LYNN: Town Hall:

Friday, 7.30pm, 32nd King’s Lynn Poetry Festival opens, continues on Saturday at 11am, 3pm and 8pm, also Sunday at 11am and 3pm; go to www.lynnlitfests.com for full details and ticket information.

Corn Exchange:

Friday, 8pm, Nina Conti (sold out), 01553 764864;

Saturday, 7.30pm, Chas & Dave, £30.50, concs £28.50;

Sunday, 7.30pm, The Carpenters Story, £24, concs £23;

Wednesday, 7.30pm, Russian State Ballet and Opera House present Swan Lake, £25.50, concs £23.50;

Thursday, 8pm, Ross Noble (over 15s) £26.

Salvation Army Citadel:

Sunday, 3pm, Free music and fun with the Hilgay All Stars Swing Band and special guests

HUNSTANTON: Princess Theatre:

Sunday, 7.30pm, The Whitney Houston Show, £29.50, 01485 532252.

ASHWICKEN: All Saints Church:

Friday, 7pm, 700th anniversary gala concert with The Gala Strings, tickets £10 to include wine or juice, 01553 630203.

SNETTISHAM: St Mary’s Church:

Saturday, 12noon, Harpsichord recital by Gerald Gifford “The Best of the Baroque”, free with retiring collection.

WALKS & TOURS

LYNN: Town Guides guided walks:

Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, 2pm, Historic Lynn, start from town hall, walks up to two hours, £5, £4 concessions, £1 children, tickets 01553 763044.

Norfolk Area Ramblers’

Association, Lynn Group (info@kingslynnramblers.org):

Saturday, 10am, Massingham 6 miles, led by Steve 01485 520450;

Sunday, 10.30am, Grimston and Roydon Common 13 miles, led by Gerald, 01485 570755;

Tuesday, 10am, Roydon and Grimston brisk 6 miles, led by Penny and John, 01553 671533;

Thursday, 10am, Lynnsport and town walk 5 miles, led by Sue and Allan, 01553 671829.

West Norfolk Walking for Health:

Walks co-ordinator Mick Donoghue 078577 17768.

Friday, 10.30am, Snettisham grade 2, meet war memorial;

Monday, 10.30am, Holme grade 3, meet White Horse;

Wednesday, 10.30am, Fairstead easy 2 miles, meet Doorstep Green Garden;

Wednesday 2pm, Downham grade 2, meet Methodist Church;

Thursday, 10.30am, Shouldham Warren, grade 2

HOLKHAM: Holkham Park:

Tuesday, 10am, Walking women, free, 07825 290703.

TWALK, Denver and Downham walk and talk group:

Walks start at 10am; Ken 01366 382310. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, meet Denver Village Hall; Wednesday and Friday, meet Downham Library.