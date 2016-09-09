Whitney Houston tribute show star talks to the Lynn News

A special tribute show to the late, great Whitney Houston is being staged at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre next month.

This production, featuring the impeccable vocal talents of South Africa’s Belinda Davids, is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

Accompanied by a full band and dancers, Davids performs over two hours of Whitney Houston’s best-loved pop hits including ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘Didn’t We almost Have It All’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more.

In addition to having a voice described as ‘jaw-droppingly similar’ to the pop diva, Davids openly acknowledges that Houston is her personal idol and was the original inspiration for her own career when she began singing at the age of 14.

The show is on Sunday, October 2, at 7.30pm and tickets are £19.50; call the box office on 01485 532252 or visit www.princesshunstanton.co.uk

Ahead of the show, Belinda Davids had this question-and-answer session with the Lynn News:

Do you have a favourite Whitney Houston track … and why?

I have no fav, how does one pic one when the next one is as good as the prev. I love them all and I love singing them all.

Before her untimely death, did you ever get to see Whitney perform on stage?

No I haven’t and I’m very sad about this but everything happens for a reason.

Why do you think it important to keep alive her music?

Whitney Houston’s music was timeless and her voice is still timeless. There is no-one like her and there will never be. One will come close but even then will you never really get how important her legend was. I want to remind not just this generation but my generation of how much fun we had and how fresh her music was and still is. It brings back memories of heartbreak and being in love.

What has been the reaction of audiences to the show?

Mind boggling. I’ve asked my team at one point, we had a sold out show in Berlin, “do they know it’s not Whitney?” She is still loved around the world.

You have performed across the globe, what have been your favourite countries or venues?

South Africa, I think we might have some special connection with her and her music, then again it might be cause I’m from there.

What about your previous visits to the UK, do you have any special memories?

Yes I loved it, it was beautiful. I went to Liverpool. I remembering driving to Wales and visiting Buckingham Palace. It was beautiful but I didn’t understand it. I was so young. Hopefully I will love it again.

You continue to tour extensively, but how do you cope “living out of a suitcase”?

When I’m working I focus on the positive and the task at hand, sure I get tired like most people that work. But this is a labour of love and with the good comes more good.

Away from the stage, how do you like to relax?

Time with my self is very very important, to readjust from all the different personalities whom I work with. Pampering is key. Jogging, keeping fit.

And what music genres do you enjoy listening to?

Some good funk and good old r&b. Gospel is what keeps me sane.

Have you any unfulfilled ambitions, musical or in life generally?

Of course, release another album, start an artist development school. Write a book on my life, write a cookbook.

Finally, please tell us some of the highlights from your musical career … perhaps your first No 1 in South Africa?

I released a self-entitled album when I was 16 and one of the songs on that album was a number one hit for 6 weeks, I’ve performed with Chaka Khan, Keyshia Cole, Keri Hilson but these have not been the hightlights of my career. That has been doing my idol’s songs to the best of my ability, night after night and keeping the memory alive. Experiencing some of what she did when she was alive.