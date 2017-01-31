Win a copy of Waterstone’s book of the week

I’m Travelling Alone is a chilling Nordic thriller written by Samuel Bjork.

When the body of a young girl is found hanging from a tree, the only clue the police have is an airline tag around her neck. It reads “I’m travelling alone”. A young girl dead, a single clue, a pattern about to begin.

In response, police investigator Holger Munch is charged with assembling a special homicide unit. But to complete the team he must track down his former partner, Mia Kruger – a brilliant but troubled detective – who has retreated to an island with plans to kill herself.

Reviewing the file, Mia finds something new – a thin line carved into the dead girl’s fingernail: the number 1.

This is only the beginning. To save other children from the same fate she must find a way to cast aside her own demons and stop this murderer from becoming a serial killer.

