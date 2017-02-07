Win a copy of Waterstone’s book of the week

Jane Fallon, the bestselling author of Getting Rid of Matthew and Strictly Between Us, tells a bitter-sweet tale of high passions, infidelity and revenge in My Sweet Revenge.

Paula has had Robert’s back since they got together as drama students at the North London School of Speech and Drama. She gave up her dreams so he could make it.

Now he’s one of the nation’s most popular actors. And Paula’s just discovered he’s having an affair.

She’s going to remind Robert just what he’s sacrificing. And then she’s going to break his heart like he broke hers. It will be her greatest acting role ever.

Paula confides: “This isn’t an exercise in 1950s wifeydom and I haven’t been reading articles in women’s magazines such as ‘Twenty ways to keep your man’. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Revenge is so sweet. Isn’t it?”

