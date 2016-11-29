Win a festive glassmaking experience at Langham Glass

Here’s a great chance to win one of 8 Glassmaking Experiences to make your own Christmas Bauble worth £13.50 each. We have linked up with Langham Glass at Fakenham, where you can go along and experience live glassmaking.

Visitors to Langham Glass can marvel at the glassmakers using an age old technique to create a wide range of finest handmade crystal products, including birds, animals, vases and much more.

Each demonstration has a fascinating informative live commentary, which visitors can enjoy from the seated viewing area. The glassmakers are always ready to answer any questions enabling visitors to appreciate the skill and expertise of this master craft.

Have a go yourself and get FREE entry to the glasshouse during November and December.

Langham Glass glassmaking experiences provide the opportunity to experience glassmaking, whether it’s making a loved one a whisky glass for Christmas, a child blowing their own Christmas bauble for grandparents or blowing a vase as a gift for a great aunt. Many of the glassmaking experiences make wonderful and unique presents; plus it’s a great experience for anyone making the gift too!

All experiences are done under the careful supervision and guidance of the glassmakers, plus if you do any of the glassmaking experiences during November or December you have FREE entry to the glassmaking demonstrations. Full information on all glassmaking experiences are available on the Langham Glass website, www.langhamglass.co.uk

To win a Glassmaking Experience at Langham Glass just answer this question: Langham Glass was once based in the village of Langham, where is the visitor centre based now?

1) Fakenham;

2) King’s Lynn;

3) Norwich

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Glassmaking competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also enter by email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Lynn News glassmaking competition in the subject box. Closing date for entries is next Tuesday, December 6.

Lynn News competition rules and regulations apply.