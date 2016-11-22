Win a special prize package for winter treats at Holkham

A crisp winter’s day is perfect for a walk in north Norfolk and what better place to visit than Holkham? Now, thanks to Holkham’s extended opening season through November and right up to Tuesday, December 20, you can warm up with a cuppa and a slice of cake in the Courtyard Café, after a walk in the park to take in the panoramic scenery, resplendent in its autumnal tones.

If you’ve Christmas shopping in mind, then there’s a chance to pick up that perfect present from the Courtyard Gift Shop. And you can complete your day with a visit to ‘Field to Fork’, Holkham’s brand new, exciting, interactive exhibition all about food and farming on this great agricultural estate.

And for today’s competition we have linked up with Holkham for a prize package which includes a £50 gift voucher to be spent on the day in the Courtyard Gift Shop, a £20 refreshment voucher for spending in the Courtyard Café plus entry to ‘Field to Fork’ for a family of two adults and up to three children.

For your chance to win this Holkham prize, just answer the following question:

What is the name of Holkham’s new interactive exhibition?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Holkham competition, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Holkham competition in the subject box. The closing date for entries is Tuesday, November 29.

For the winter season through November and to December 20, the Field to Fork farming exhibition, the Courtyard Café and the Gift Shop at Holkham are open 10am-4pm every day. See www.holkham.co.uk for more information.

Holkham’s programme of Christmas events offers a wonderful opportunity for an extra special visit to see the magnificent decorations in the hall, listen to classical music and opera, watch enthralling Christmas theatre or, as the big day approaches, meet the bringer of Christmas magic with ‘An Audience With Father Christmas’.

Please note, the decorated hall (pictured) is not open other than for the special Christmas events detailed above.