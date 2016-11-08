Win family tickets for Cinderella panto at King’s Lynn

It’s a favourite fairy tale and the best-loved pantomime of them all … and Cinderella will soon be on stage at Lynn Corn Exchange, with festive fun and slapstick comedy for all the family.

Brought to you by Jordan Productions, the team behind last year’s critically acclaimed Robin Hood, Cinderella opens for a season on Friday, December 9, and in today’s competition we have two pairs of family tickets for you to win.

Left at home by the ugliest of sisters, Cinders cannot go to the ball. However, with help from her magical Fairy Godmother and the brilliant buffoonery from Buttons, the most exciting night of her life is about to begin...With all the ingredients of a perfect panto, don’t miss this timeless tale of laughter, magic and true love!

Matt Lapinskas will lead the cast in the role of Prince Charming. He is best known for playing Anthony Moon in EastEnders, a role which he went straight into after graduating from the Italia Conti Theatre of Dramatic Arts.

Matt has also starred as the Pharaoh in the No1 hit tour of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. You might also recognise Matt from the ITV hit series Dancing on Ice. After being tipped as favourite he went on to finish runner-up in 2013, dazzling everyone with some amazing skating. In the final he created history by achieving tens across the board for both skates.

Returning by ever-popular demand for his seventh incredible year as director, and this year playing Ugly Sister Marjorie Hardup, is audience favourite Ian Marr. He will be joined by Steven Kynman (CBeebies’ Robert The Robot), making a return to Lynn, who will partner Ian as the second Ugly Sister – Floribunda Hardup in what promises to be a hilarious new double act.

Scott Cripps also makes a return to the Corn Exchange, this year he once again takes up the role of Buttons.

Melissa Fleming takes up the title role of Cinderella, with Malcolm Ward playing her father Baron Hardup and making his pantomime debut in a cameo role will be KL.FM’s Posh Charles.

The pantomime is sponsored by J & K Glass in association with KL.FM and Cinderella is staged from December 9 through to Saturday, December 31. For ticket and performance details call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

For your chance to win a pair of family tickets just answer this question:

What role does the director, Ian Marr, play in Cinderella?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Panto competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. The closing date for entries is Thursday, November 17. You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in King’s Lynn Panto competition in the subject box.

The family tickets will be available for any performance of Cinderella, subject to availability.