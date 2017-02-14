Win family tickets for Goodnight Mister Tom

In the first few months of the Second World War some 800,000 children left their homes in towns and cities for the safety of the countryside.

The story of one young boy’s journey is told in Goodnight Mister Tom, a play by David Wood based on the book by Michelle Magorian.

And next month this modern classic is being staged by King’s Lynn Players at Lynn Arts Centre from March 16-18. We have two pairs of family tickets on offer for this production in today’s competition … just read on.

Set during the dangerous build up to the Second World War, Goodnight Mister Tom follows young William Beech, who is evacuated to the idyllic English countryside and forges a remarkable and heart-warming friendship with the elderly recluse, Tom Oakley.

William finds more than just protection from the falling bombs while Tom also finds himself saved by young William. All is perfect until William is suddenly summoned by his mother back to London.

Goodnight Mister Tom is now a world-wide literary favourite and the TV film starring John Thaw as Tom Oakley won a BAFTA award.

The King’s Lynn Players have been rehearsing for the stage production for many weeks and, as reported in the Lynn News, the cast were thrilled to receive a good luck message from Call The Midwife and Coronation Street actress Annabelle Apsion, who played William’s mother in the TV film.

Goodnight Mister Tom opens on Thursday, March 16 and continues nightly at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18; there is also the matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 each, or £35 for a family of four, call the box office on 01553 764864 to book or for more details.

