Win family tickets for Room on the Broom show

Iggety ziggety, zaggety zoooooom – Room On The Broom is flying into King’s Lynn Corn Exchange with four shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7th and 8th. With songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged 3 and up and their grown-ups, this is the Olivier Award nominated show that’s toured Britain and the world.

In today’s competition we have two family tickets on offer for this fantastic family show … just read on.

This is the Tall Stories’ magical musical stage adaptation of Room on the Broom by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, who bought us The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and many more fabulous children’s books and stage adaptions.

How the cat purred and how the witch grinned, as they sat on their broomstick and flew through the wind. The witch and her cat are flying happily along on their broomstick when a stormy wind blows the witch’s hat, bow and wand away into the night.

A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch’s lost things and all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick’s not meant for five and – CRACK! - it snaps in two! When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Room On The Broom at Lynn Corn Exchange is at 1.30 and 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 7, then again at 10am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets are £13, call the box office on 01553 764864 to book or for more details.

For your chance to win one of the family tickets to Room on the Broom, just answer this question:

Who was flying on the broom when there was a sudden storm?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to Room on the Broom, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your answer to chris.hornby@iliffepublishing.co.uk and please type in Room on the Broom in the subject box, also adding your name, address and a contact telephone number with the answer. The closing date for entries is Thursday, February 16.

Note: The prize tickets are for Room on the Broom and cannot be exchanged for any other Corn Exchange show or for cash.