Win family tickets to the Theatre Royal panto in Norwich

Dancer, choreographer, celebrity jungle competitor and stage favourite Wayne Sleep will head the cast of this year’s Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime.

The acclaimed performer will be delighting audiences and encouraging lots of hissing and booing as he takes up the role of the villain Phineas P Stinkworthy in Jack and the Beanstalk from December 13 to January 15.

Mira Ormala

And you could be in the audience to see the fun unfold as the Lynn News has joined forces with the theatre to give away two family tickets (each for two adults and two children) to see the show on Wednesday, December 14, at 7.30pm.

Taking on the title role of Jack Trottalot is David Burilin, who returns to the theatre’s pantomime cast after playing Prince Frederick in last year’s production of Snow White. Meanwhile the role of Joleyn Hiccup will be played by Mira Ormala who will return to the panto cast fresh from a late summer appearance at the Theatre Royal for the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

Jack and the Beanstalk will also mark the return of David Gant to the panto cast as the Sheriff, Phil Hiccup. He last appeared in Sleeping Beauty in 2011 in the city and is set to bring his stage presence and comic touch to the show. David began his working life as a banker before switching to train as an actor in his early Thirties.

They join the already-announced popular panto duo of Richard Gauntlett and Ben Langley who will be reprising their popular on-stage double act.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to the show, just answer this question: In which TV show did panto star Wayne Sleep undergo BushTucker Trials?

A – I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

B – Big Brother

C – The Hot Shoe Show

Send your answer to Theatre Royal panto, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Theatre Royal Panto in the subject box. Closing date for entries is Thursday, November 24. There are two family tickets (two adults and two children) for Jack and the Beanstalk at Norwich Theatre Royal on Wednesday, December 14, at 7.30pm. These tickets cannot be exchanged for seats for another show or a cash alternative.