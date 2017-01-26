Win free tickets for one-man show at St Nicholas’ Chapel

St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn has something to tickle your funny bone – and we have tickets on offer for this show with a difference. On Saturday week, February 4, Tim FitzHigham brings his own unique brand of comedy to the venue as Will Kempe, Shakespeare’s stand-up.

Tim, who originally hails from Lynn, is a multi-award winning comedian and Perrier Best Newcomer Nominated.

Go along to St Nicholas’ Chapel and hear about his latest madcap adventure in comedy. He will take you back to 1600 when the greatest comedian in the world and the greatest playwright in history had a big fight. What happened next is the stuff of legend...

Will Kempe the comedian and William Shakespeare the writer fell out over Kempe’s ideas for a comedy part in Hamlet. To show Shakespeare the true nature of comedy, Kempe walked out of his office in the Globe and Morris danced from London to Norwich in nine days!

The performance takes place on February 4 at 7.30pm at St Nicholas’ Chapel; tickets are £7 adults and £5 concessions and are available online from www.visitchurches.org/kingslynn and they will also be available on the night of the performance on the door.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, simply email your name to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk using the subject line ‘Shakespeare’s Stand-up tickets’.