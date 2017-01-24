Win non-fiction book of the month at Waterstone’s, Lynn

What do you do when life is catastrophically interrupted? What does it mean to have a child as your own life fades away? What makes life worth living in the face of death?

At the age of 36, on the verge of completing a decade’s training as a neurosurgeon, Paul Kalanithi was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.

One day he was a doctor treating the dying, the next he was a patient struggling to live.

When Breath Becomes Air, which is the non-fiction book of the month at Waterstone’s in Lynn, chronicles Kalanithi’s transformation from a medical student in search of what makes avirtuous and meaningful life into a neurosurgeon working in the core of human identity – the brain – and finally into a patient and a new father.

