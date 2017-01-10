Win the Waterstone’s book of the week

The book of the week from Waterstone’s in Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, is The Noise of Time, by Julian Barnes.

This novel starts in May 1937, when a man in his early thirties waits by the lift of a Leningrad apartment block. He waits all through the night, expecting to be taken away to the Big House.

Any celebrity he has known in the previous decade is no use to him now. And few who are taken to the Big House ever return.

The Noise of Time is an illuminating fictionalised memoir of the Soviet composer and pianist, Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich, a mere mortal suffering in the constant battle between the gods of Power and Art, under the glare of Joseph Stalin.

Despite the battle raging on tirelessly through the decades of Shostakovich’s career, the reader follows a man who is wearied, pummelled and possibly weakened by its lack of resolve, but ultimately unbroken.

