Win the Waterstone’s book of the week

This week’s book of the week at Waterstone’s in Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, is “The Ashes of London” by Andrew Taylor. This is also the current thriller of the month at Waterstone’s and a Sunday Times bestseller.

It’s London 1666 and the Great Fire rages through the city, consuming everything in its path. Even the impregnable cathedral of St. Paul’s is engulfed in flames and reduced to ruins. Among the crowds watching its destruction is James Marwood, son of a disgraced printer, and reluctant government informer.

In the aftermath of the fire, a body is discovered in the ashes of St. Paul’s. The man’s body has been mutilated and his thumbs tied behind his back. Under orders from the government, Marwood is tasked with hunting down the killer, but when a second murder victim washes up in the Fleet Ditch, he finds himself drawn into the political and religious intrigue of Westminster – and across the path of a killer with nothing to lose.

