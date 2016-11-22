Win the Waterstone’s book of the week: A Christmas Party

This week’s book of the week from Waterstone’s in Lynn is the seasonal whodunnit A Christmas Party, by Georgette Heyer.

It was no ordinary Christmas at Lexham Manor. Six holiday guests find themselves the suspects in a murder inquiry when the old Scrooge who owns the substantial estate is found stabbed in the back.

Whilst the delicate matter of inheritance could be the key to nthis crime, the real conundrum is how any of the suspects could have entered the locked room where the victim was found, to commit this foul deed.

For Inspector Hemingway of Scotland Yard, the investigation is also complicated by the fact that every guest at Lexham Manor is hiding something, casting suspicion far and wide.

This is a seasonal murder mystery by Georgette Heyer, who is described by the Sunday Times as “second to none in her ability to make detective stories entertaining”.

