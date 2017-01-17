Win tickets for a night of comedy at Corn Exchange

The Noise Next Door are the UK’s premier improv comedy troupe who have taken the comedy world by storm - and they are heading to Lynn Corn Exchange next month.

In today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets on offer for the show on Friday, February 3, at 8pm, where there will be relaxed cabaret style seating.

Eight time sell-out veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and one of the country’s most sought after comedy club headliners, The Noise Next Door leave audiences everywhere in awe of their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents.

They have been performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy together since they met at university.

Taking audience suggestions, the cheeky and charming quartet, transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye with a perfect blend of ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality.

The Noise Next Door have appeared on BBC One, BBC Three, ITV1, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 4, they were nominated for a Chortle Award in 2014, and have performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray, and Harry Hill.

The Noise Next Door are Charlie Granville, Matt Grant, Tom Livingstone and Sam Pacelli, recognised as one of the most versatile acts in the business.

They have received standing ovations in front of corporate dinners, the British forces, secondary school students and even fans at ‘Download’ Heavy Metal music festival.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, just answer this question: How many times have The Noise Next Door sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Noise Next Door, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your entry to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk and please type in Noise Next Door competition in the subject box. The closing date for entries is Tuesday, January 24.

The prize tickets are for the show on Friday, February 3 only, and cannot be exchanged for any other show at Lynn Corn Exchange or a cash alternative.