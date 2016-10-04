Win tickets for a night of pure 1960s nostalgia

Seven legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten. With the definite feel good factor The Sensational 60s Experience is must see 60s show for 2016.

It stars Herman’s Hermits, Chris Farlowe, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, The Ivy League, The New Amen Corner and Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers as your host.

Chris Farlowe

This show is coming to Lynn Corn Exchange for one night only, on Saturday, October 22, at 7.30pm, and in today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Herman’s Hermits have to date notched up 75,000,000 record sales worldwide since 1964, chalking up 23 Top Twenty singles such as Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good, as well as ten hit albums.

Chris Farlowe, originally Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds started out in the late 50s, and his hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Gladrags and Let The Heartaches Begin.

The Swinging Blue Jeans had hit singles including Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Good Golly Miss Molly and Don’t Make Me Over which have been the bedrock of the band’s memorable live performances.

The Fortunes produced classics such as You’ve Got Your Troubles and Here It Comes Again in the 60s then Freedom Come, Freedom Go in the 70s, songs which have stood the test of time.

This will be the last chance for a Lynn audience to see The Ivy League who have decided to call it a day. Their hits include Funny How Love Can Be, Tossing & Turning and That’s Why I’m Crying.

The New Amen Corner a force to be reckoned with on any stage throughout Europe will keep you entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, just answer the following question:

How many Top Twenty chart hits have Herman’s Hermits enjoyed?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to Sensational Sixties competition, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. Closing date is Wednesday, October 12, and please include a daytime contact telephone number. You can also email your entry to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk

The prize tickets are for The Sensational Sixties Experience only and cannot be exchanged for any other show or for cash. For further information on the show call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk