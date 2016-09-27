Win tickets for Charlie Landsborough show at King’s Lynn

Having spent most of the year writing material for his next studio album (his 29th CD), Charlie Landsborough is taking to the road this autumn to play a handful of selected dates so as not to disappoint his fans.

The tour includes a concert at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, October 20, at 7.30pm. And in today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets up for grabs to see this show. Charlie is a performer who is difficult to categorise as he boasts a repertoire which mixes beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, gospel and anthems.

And away from the spotlight on stage he is known for his generosity of time and deed. Just recently, for example, he has been invited to become Musical Patron of St Vincent’s School for the visually impaired in Liverpool.

This residential special school has been running for over 180 years and is part of several national networks as well as a world-wide one. It aims to tailor its pupils’ needs to fit into a modern, high tech society that can engage and support them and provide future prospects.

A teacher himself for many years before he found musical fame, Charlie’s involvement stretches further though. His song “What Colour Is The Wind”, written about a blind child asking just that question, is now to be adopted as the school’s anthem.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Corn Exchange show just answer this question:

What role has Charlie Landsborough taken at St Vincent’s School in Liverpool?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Charlie Landsborough competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also enter by email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk and please type in Charlie Landsborough competition in the subject box. The closing date for postal and email entries is Thursday, October 6.

The prize tickets are for An Evening with Charlie Landsborough at Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, October 20. They cannot be exchanged for any other show or for a cash alternative.

Tickets for the show are £21 and can be booked at Lynn Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk