Win tickets for classic opera La Boheme

Puccini’s masterpiece La Boheme, one of the most romantic operas ever written, is returning to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 5. It will feature the international soprano Alyona Kistenyova as Mimi and also stars Olga Perrier, the international French soprano as Musetta.

In today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets for readers to win to see this opera, which will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. Award-winning opera producer Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and Musetta’s dog will also make an entrance.

This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Musetta’s Waltz.

La Boheme is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme. Set in Paris, it is the tragic tale of hopeless romance between the doomed, consumptive Mimi and penniless writer Rodolfo.

After falling in love instantly, Rodolfo later leaves Mimi due to her flirtatious behaviour, but in true tragic opera fashion, the pair reunite briefly at the end before Mimi dies.

Ellen said: “The scene when Mimi and Rodolfo meet and she sings They Call Me Mimi always makes me cry. It’s a lovely piece of music.” Ellen was inspired by reading George Orwell’s book “Down and out in Paris”, in her depiction of the extreme poverty in the back streets and attics of Paris.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to La Boheme just answer this question:

La Boheme is set in which European city?

Put your answer on a postcard or stuck-down envelope and send to La Boheme, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the answer (and please give your contact telephone number and address) to chris.hornby@iliffepublishing.co.uk and type La Boheme competition in the subject box. Closing date is Thursday, February 9.

T&C: The prize tickets are for the performance of La Boheme at Lynn Corn Exchange on Sunday, March 5 at 7.30pm. They cannot be exchanged for any other show or for cash. For details of the show call the box office on 01553 764864.