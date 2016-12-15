Win tickets for festive concert at St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn

Acclaimed historical musicians GreenMatthews, with special guest Jude Rees, present a festive journey through 600 years of Christmas music, songs and stories at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn next Wednesday, December 21.

Beginning in the Middle Ages and ending in the 20th century, A Brief History of Christmas is a whistle-stop tour of the origins of our midwinter festivities.

The concert will feature long-forgotten songs and tales as well as some familiar and well-loved carols; it is a show guaranteed to delight the hearts of young and old.

Sophie Matthews, from GreenMatthews, said: “We’re delighted to be performing A Brief History of Christmas at St Nicholas’ Chapel. It’s a fitting venue as many of our early songs would be recognisable to a medieval audience, such as Good King Wenceslas, which is has a 14th century melody.”

The first half of the show takes in 600 years of music – featuring music and songs played on archaic instruments such as cittern, shawm and rauschpfeife, as well as more familiar instruments such as guitar, flute, oboe and accordion – and all helped along by GreenMatthews’ trademark wit and humour.

The second half is a thrilling retelling of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, using song, drama and music to bring this classic story to life in a riot of sound and colour.

A Brief History of Christmas is the perfect show for anyone looking to recapture the simple Yuletide delights of fellowship, laughter and good cheer.

The performance on Wednesday is at 7.30pm; tickets are £13 adults and £11 concessions, which can be booked online at www.visitchurches.org.uk/sandwich or by calling 01223 324442.

The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) is giving away a pair of tickets for this show. To be in with a chance of winning, just email your name to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk before 5pm on Sunday, December 18. The winner will be drawn at random and notified the following day.