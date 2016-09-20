Win tickets for Jimmy Osmond show at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Jimmy Osmond, who celebrates his 50th anniversary in the music business in 2016, has returned to the UK this month with a brand new live show, A Tribute to Andy Williams – Moon River and Me.

Packed with award-winning music, nostalgic footage and Jimmy’s own personal memories of Andy Williams, the 27-date nationwide tour includes a concert date at Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

And in today’s competition, we have two pairs of tickets to be won for this great show.

Jimmy who made his performance debut at the age of three on television on the Andy Williams Show will perform many of the romantic songs that made the legendary singer so popular including Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day, Days of Wine and Roses and of course the song that was to become his theme, Moon River.

The youngest member of the world-famous Osmond family is joined by The Moon River Band with special guest stars Charlie Green and Emily Penny, and naturally, a show with an Osmond would not be complete without some of the chart-topping hits that made Jimmy and his brothers famous.

With an array of Platinum and Gold discs to his credit, Jimmy Osmond’s multi-faceted career has seen him star in the West End production of Grease and UK tours with Boogie Nights, and Chicago; produce television specials amongst which was The Osmonds’ 50th Anniversary for PBS and author and illustrate the award winning children’s book Awesome Possum Family Band, in which Jimmy used his cartooning skills to create the characters himself. Most recently Jimmy cooked his way to the finals of BBC TV’s Celebrity Masterchef

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show just answer the following question:

How old was Jimmy Osmond when he first appeared on the Andy Williams Show?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Jimmy Osmond competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the answer to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type Jimmy Osmond competition in the subject box.

The closing date for your entries is Thursday, September 29.

The prize tickets are for Moon River and Me show at Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, October 28, and cannot be exchanged for tickets to any other show or for a cash alternative.