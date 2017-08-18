Win tickets for Project Fest

On Saturday, September 23, the inaugural Project Fest is being held at Peterborough Arena, in the East of England Showground.

The event has been put together by Lynn DJ Danny Burch, and features more than 80 artists across six different stages, with many different styles of House/Hardcore dance on offer.

DB

Danny said: “I wanted to put something together that would have something for everyone.

“There will always be something going on somewhere, so anyone that comes along should be able to find something they like.”

Danny started his DJ career in the North Lynn Discovery Centre, and played at events in Lynnsport at the age of 12. From there, his career snowballed, and he went on to put on shows in London, and has played twice in Ibiza.

He’s also been the resident DJ at the UEA, Norwich, for some 14 years.

He said: “I had some luck early on, and there were a number of people that got behind me and introduced me to some industry contacts. I worked hard, and once my parents realised I was serious about what I was doing, they bought me my first deck, and I haven’t looked back.

“Ibiza was a high point in my career, and there are many DJs who never get to play there, so to be invited back a second time was amazing.”

The festival was his idea, and with the help of his partner they set about getting things up and running.

They’re starting out small, so the festival has a maximum capacity of 3,000 for the first year, but if it does well, there’s room to expand in the future.

Speaking about the festival, Danny said: “We didn’t want to run before we could walk.

“We had a budget, and we stuck to it as best we could.

“There are a lot of things involved with getting things like this up and running, such as security, food and drink vendors, licences and a whole load of other things, so costs can quickly spiral.

“Festivals are folding regularly, usually due to poor ticket sales, so it’s important to get things right.”

Danny looked at the local scene and thought that there’s a gap in the market in this area for this type of festival. There’s not that big a club scene in the East of England, and being a local man himself, he decided to do something about it.

“Peterborough seems a good place for this festival. It’s got good access from all around, and it’s just down the road from where I started out.

“It was important to keep it as local as possible, and hopefully people in the area will be able to come along and have a great time.”

Tickets are on sale, starting at £30 for a day ticket on the Saturday. There is also the option to camp Saturday night, which gives you access to a “campers only” after-party, and there’s a pre-party for weekend campers on Friday starting at 4pm. For full details of the festival, have a look at their Facebook page http://facebook.com/projectfest

The Lynn News has a pair of weekend tickets to give to one lucky reader.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is answer this simple question:

Where is Project Fest being held this year?

Send your answer by email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk with the subject line ‘Project Fest’. Or write on a postcard or on a stuck-down envelope to Project Fest competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL.

Please include name, address and telephone number where you can be reached. Good luck!