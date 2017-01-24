Win tickets for the Bee Gees Story at Lynn Corn Exchange

Following its West End debut at the Leicester Square Theatre, You Win Again – The Story of Bee Gees, is embarking on a nationwide tour, which includes a concert at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

In today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets on offer for this show, which will be staged at 7.30pm on Friday, February 17. Our winners will also receive a free programme and have the chance to meet the stars in the foyer after the concert.

Immerse yourself into the brothers’ hits through the 60s, 70s and 80s, topped off with a glittering array of iconic artists they wrote for, such as Diana Ross, Celine Dion and Dionne Warwick.

This spectacular production tells the incredible story of Barry Gibb and his twin brothers Maurice and Robin – who formed the band back in 1958 – in an all new musical experience through the eyes of their manager.

Follow the band and their lives, the early charting triumphs and fall from grace on to their meteoric climb back to the top…to become the multi-million selling super group we know and love today.

The breath-taking concert spectacular will take you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs such as Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream, Grease, If I Can’t Have You and many more!

For your chance to win tickets to You Win Again just answer the following question:

In what year did the Bee Gees form their band?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope (with your name and contact telephone number) and send to: “You Win Again”, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email the answer to chris.hornby@iliffepublishing.co.uk and please type in You Win Again competition in the subject box. Closing date for entries is Thursday, February 2.

Terms and conditions: The prize tickets are for You Win Again - The Story of The Bee Gees at Lynn Corn Exchange on Friday, February 17. They cannot be exchanged for any other show or a cash alternative.