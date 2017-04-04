Win tickets for ‘The Celtic Journey’ at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Creeds Cross “The Celtic Journey” is an extraordinary live show of song and dance which is coming to Lynn Corn Exchange on Thursday, April 27, at 7.30pm. And in today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets on offer for this spectacular show which will immerse you in an evening of all that is magical and invigorating about the Celtic tradition of music and dance.

This is a tribute to the music of Ireland, documenting the worldwide journey of the Celtic influence across the globe. Featuring huge traditional tunes, arranged and performed like you’ve never heard before, the show includes sing-along songs such as The Rocky Road To Dublin, Toss The Feathers and Galway Girl, the haunting melodies of Women Of Ireland and Erin’s Shore and Creeds Cross’ own hits, including The Irish Band and The Harvest.

Bart Foley (lead vocals, guitars and percussion) is the founder of Creeds Cross “The Celtic Journey” and he is joined on stage by a group of highly talented musicians and dancers. It is a spectacular show of electrifying music and tribal rhythms, skilfully performed by extremely talented musicians and dancers that you are never likely to forget.

From Galway to Nashville and beyond, diverse musical genres like Bluegrass, Country, Americana, and Folk can all have their origins traced back to the early influence of Irish and Scottish traditional music.

Now live on stage and performed by some of the country’s finest musicians, The Celtic Journey will take you on a thrilling ride, with a refreshingly modern, toe tapping approach that will leave you breathless.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to this show just answer the following question:

Who is the founder of Creeds Cross “The Celtic Journey”?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Creeds Cross competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. Please include your name, address and a daytime contact telephone number.

You can also enter by email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Creeds Cross competition in the subject box, once again adding your name, address and a contact telephone number.

The closing date for all entries is Thursday April 13.

Creeds Cross “The Celtic Journey” is at Lynn Corn Exchange at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 27. Tickets are £21, call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

The prize tickets are for Creeds Cross “The Celtic Journey” and cannot be exchanged for any other Corn Exchange show or for cash.