Win tickets for the spectacular Soul Legends show

You’re going to love this. Whether you’re a Soul Man. A Natural Woman. Or just a plain old Sex Machine.

On stage at Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30pm is the EasyTheatres’ smash-hit spectacular Soul Legends – and in today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Soul Legends

Get on board the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettable soul music journey. From 60s origins to present day via all your classic 70s and 80s floor-fillers, with the hits of Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Tina turner, Lionel Richie, Barry White, Earth Wind & Fire, Sam & Dave ... and scores more.

You’ll be wowed by an all-star cast of talented singers and musicians. You’ll be amazed by the costumes and jaw-dropping choreography. And you’ll be on your feet reliving your favourite soul anthems:

Respect, Soul Man, Sex Machine, Ain’t Nobody, Knock On Wood, Midnight Hour, Proud Mary, You’re My First My Last My Everything, Best Of My Love, River Deep Mountain High, Ain’t No Stopping Us Now, Beat It, I Feel Good, Three Times a Lady, Natural Woman, Get Down On It, Land of a Thousand Dances, Give Me the Night, 25 Miles, Don’t Stop till You Get Enough, Boogie Wonderland, Somebody Else’s Guy, Celebration, I’m So Excited, September, Think, Nut Bush City Limits, The Way You Make Me Feel and more. . . the hits just keep on coming.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, simply finish the song lyrics to this all-time favourite soul song “You’re once, twice, three times…..”

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Soul Legends competition, Lynn News, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. The closing date for entries is Thursday, October 20. You can also email your entry to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type in Soul Legends competition in the subject box.

The prize tickets are for Soul Legends at Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 12 and cannot be exchanged for any other show or for cash.

Tickets are £24, concs £22.50, call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk