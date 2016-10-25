Win tickets to see Legally Blonde - The Musical

Lynn Players latest stage extravaganza will be Legally Blonde - The Musical at King’s Lynn Arts Centre. The show opens on Wednesday November 16 and continues nightly at 7.30pm to Saturday, November 19.

There is also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm and we have got two pairs of tickets on offer for that afternoon performance in today’s competition

The show centres on Elle Woods, a girl who loves to be pampered and shop ‘til she drops! But don’t let that seemingly ‘dumb blonde’ appearance fool you. This sorority sister is smarter than she seems and doesn’t take no for an answer! When her boyfriend Warner dumps her for someone more ‘serious’ she vows to ditch the credit card and pick up her books to study. Ready to revamp her image, Elle goes where no Delta Nu sorority girl has gone before - Harvard Law School!

Based on the hit Hollywood film, Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Harvard’s blondest new student.

Featuring the hit songs ‘Omigod you Guys’, ‘Bend and Snap’, ‘Whipped into Shape’ and ‘Legally Blonde’, it’s a show that took Broadway and The West End by storm and this show has Bryony Ding taking the lead role.

Following the success of 2014’s Whistle Down the Wind and last year’s The Addams Family - The Musical, the new show is shaping up to be another big hit for Lynn Players.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show just answer this question:

Which law school does ‘dumb blonde’ Elle Woods go to?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Legally Blonde competition, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. The closing date for entries is Thursday, November 3, and don’t forget to include your contact details including a daytime telephone number. You can also enter by email to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk and please type Legally Blonde competition in the subject box.

Our prize tickets are for the 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday, November 19, and cannot be exchanged for any other performance or show.

Tickets are £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions and are available at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or the box office on 01553 764864. The show is sponsored by The Lynn News.