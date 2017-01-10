Win tickets to see Witches of Eastwick at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fabulously wicked musical comedy The Witches of Eastwick is being staged by the Norfolk & Norwich Operatic Society at Norwich Theatre Royal from January 31-February 4. And in today’s competition we have two pairs of tickets on offer for the performance on Thursday, February 2, at 7.30pm.

The NNOS last trod the Theatre Royal boards a year ago with Sunset Boulevard, a story which exposes the dark side of fame, and now they are returning to the ‘dark side’ once again with a tale of a devil-ishly attractive man and three beautiful women who are caught in his magical web.

The Witches of Eastwick began life as a John Updike novel published in 1984. Its success quickly led to a movie version released in 1987 starring Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer and Cher as the three witches, alongside Jack Nicholson as the devilish Darryl Van Horne. Sold using the tagline ‘Three beautiful women; one lucky devil’, the film was a big hit and was nominated for several Oscars.

Courtesy of musical impresario Cameron Mackintosh, The Witches of Eastwick the musical opened in July 2000 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane with Ian McShane (of Lovejoy fame) taking the leading role of Darryl Van Horne. With songs such as Make Him Mine, The Glory of Me, Loose Ends and Something. It has since flown further afield to charm audiences internationally and at home, including a UK Tour in 2008-2009 which opened at Norwich Theatre Royal and starred Marti Pellow in the lead role.

The NNOS production will see Darryl played by Terry Boast, and in the roles of the (not so wicked but naughty) witches are Andrea Ferguson as Sukie, Kathryn White as Jane and Claire Chandler as Alex.

With rousing songs and lots of visual effects, including the witches taking flight, the show promises a magical evening for audiences. It contains scenes of an adult nature and therefore is recommended for ages 14 and over.

For your chance to win tickets to the show on February 2, just answer this question:

Who played the role of Darryl Van Horne in the 1987 film version of The Witches of Eastwick?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Newsdesk, Lynn News, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk with Witches of Eastwick in the subject box. Closing date for entries is Tuesday, January 17, and please include a day time contact telephone number.

T&C: The prize tickets are for the stated performance only and cannot be exchanged for seats for another performance or show, or for a cash alternative.Norfolk & Norwich Operatic Society’s The Witches of Eastwick, Tuesday to Saturday, January 31 to February 4, 2017 (evenings 7.30pm, matinees Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm; tickets £7-£21.50, call the box office on 01603 630000, or for more info or to book online visit www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk