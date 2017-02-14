Win Waterstone’s book of the week “The Gustav Sonata”

The Gustav Sonata is the latest and highly-acclaimed novel by Rose Tremain, who lives in Norfolk.

Gustav Perle grows up in a small town in Switzerland, where the horrors of the Second World War seem a distant echo.

His father has mysteriously died and, an only child, he lives alone with Emilie, the mother he adores but who treats him with bitter severity. He begins an intense and lifelong friendship with a Jewish boy his age, talented and mercurial Anton Zweibel, who is a budding concert pianist.

The novel follows Gustav’s family, tracing the roots of his mother’s anti-Semitism and its impact on her son and his beloved friend. The reader is taken backward to the war years and the painful repercussions of an act of conscience, and forward through the lives and careers of the two men, one who becomes a hotel owner, the other a concert pianist.

