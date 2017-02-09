Wise Naïve claim semi-final place in Battle of the Bands

Four groups all on top form presented the judging panel at Sunday’s second heat in Battle of the Bands 2017 with a tough task.

After such a varied heat, it was a shame there could be only one winner, and it really was anyone’s competition at this stage. In the end it was The Wise Naïve who took the honours and secured themselves a semi-final slot.

Heat 2 took place at the Wildfowler in Lynn, and given the task of getting things underway was Bloodgate Hill, a five-piece from Hunstanton, playing a gutsy style of good old classic rock.

Their energy was incredible, and the frontman is a born performer. This is definitely a band to watch out for, and their looking to come to Lynn more often, so get booking!

Next up, were Yuba Creek, a quirky electro-acoustic four piece. They’re a relatively new band who are still developing their own style, but what they have so far is really promising. Their own material is strong, and for the time they’ve been together, their chemistry and proficiency is amazing.

Asking the “how many band members can you get on a really small stage?” question were Peterborough’s The Wise Naïve.

With no fewer than nine members crammed on to the stage, there was little room to move, but the vocalist made full use of the room she had, and her voice is absolutely huge for someone so small. Just where that voice came from is anyone’s guess.

Filling the last slot were The Killing Culture. These guys always put on a great show, and even with a guitarist down (Kieran had to work), this was no exception. Ben on guitar performed both lead and rhythm duties, with a proficiency seldom seen. In fact I had to comment on his ability, as it’s plainly obvious he’s been working really hard at it.

The competition continues with the third heat at the William Burt Social Club in West Winch, from 3pm on Sunday, February 19.