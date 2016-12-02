Woodcarving and stained glass masterclasses on offer at King’s Lynn

Two of the classes from Stories of Lynn’s popular summer masterclass series return – with a festive theme.

Ruth Farnan, education and outreach officer at Stories of Lynn, said: “We’ve brought back the woodcarving and stained glass masterclasses as they were very popular, and are perfect for this time of year.

“If you’re interested in arts and crafts, whether you’re a beginner or not, you’ll enjoy these day-long classes. You’ll be shown specialist techniques by experts, and make a beautiful object to take away that will make a perfect Christmas gift.

“Or you could even get someone else a ticket to a masterclass as an early Christmas present!”

Friday, December 9 – Woodcarving, £30 per person: Participants will work with artist and woodcarver Jason Parr to learn woodcarving skills and make their own piece to take home, transforming a chunk of wood into a beautifully carved creation.

They’ll whittle their own spoon, which will be a perfect hand-made, Christmas gift. Tools and materials will be provided.

Friday, December 16 – Stained glass, £35 per person: Participants will be provided with equipment and materials to make their own stained glass Christmas decorations or gifts, using the copper foil technique.

This technique was made famous at the turn of the last century by Louis Comfort Tiffany and the Tiffany Glass Co. The day will include expert tuition from Alby Stained Glass.

Both courses will run from 11am to 4pm with an hour for lunch. Refreshments will be provided but participants are asked to make their own arrangements for lunch.

They will take place in the education room at Stories of Lynn, Saturday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE30 5DQ.

To book a place, or for more information contact Stories of Lynn on storiesoflynn@west-norfolk.gov.uk or 01553 774297.