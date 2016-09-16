World Peace Day concert at Swaffham church

Swaffham Parish Church is the venue for a World Peace Day Concert being held on Saturday, September 24.

Six groups of singers from across Norfolk (and a little bit of Suffolk) are getting together to be part of One Day One Choir, a global choir project for peace where singers all over the world get together to sing on or around World Peace Day.

The concert will start at 7.30pm; tickets are £10, concessions £6 and children free.

Proceeds will go to Free The Children, a charity whose initiatives are to educate and empower young people globally.

The singers involved are Tittleshall Ladies’ Male Voice Choir (from Tittleshall and surrounding villages), Rainbow Community Choir (based in Swaffham), Norwich Pride Choir, Big Heart and Soul Choir (based in Castle Acre), Salutem! (a Norwich-based choir), and Anam Cora (a group of devotional singers from Suffolk and Norfolk).

More details are available from Sue Lane on 0788 4066490, susan.lane4@btinternet.com, or find them on Facebook.