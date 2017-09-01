Your chance to look behind the scenes of King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Open Day

The Corn Exchange Open Day will be held on Sunday, September 10, which again will be free admission.

This will give the public a chance to go behind the scenes at the Tuesday Market Place building, see how the lighting and sound works, and try selling a ticket!

There are many other buildings open to the public that day as part of the town’s Heritage Open Day, in what has become a highlight of the year.

For the full programme of what’s in store at the Corn Exchange, pick up a copy of the new brochure available from now or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Tickets for all shows are available from the Box Office on 01553 764864. Or book online at: www.kingslynncorn exchange.co.uk