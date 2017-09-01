Search

Your chance to look behind the scenes of King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

General Views of King's Lynn buildings Corn Exchange
Open Day

The Corn Exchange Open Day will be held on Sunday, September 10, which again will be free admission.

This will give the public a chance to go behind the scenes at the Tuesday Market Place building, see how the lighting and sound works, and try selling a ticket!

There are many other buildings open to the public that day as part of the town’s Heritage Open Day, in what has become a highlight of the year.

