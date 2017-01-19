Your pet pooch could take starring role in Corn Exchange opera

Has your dog got star quality? If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, they could be on stage at Lynn Corn Exchange.

The search is on for a pet dog to be in the spotlight in Puccini’s beautiful and romantic opera La Boheme, coming to the venue on Sunday, March 5.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

“Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.

“Many years ago when we last did La Boheme and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners! We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

Your pet needs to be well behaved and small – and as his/ her owner, you will need to be prepared to go on stage in costume to look after him or her.

To audition your dog, send a photograph to Ellen Kent, email ellen@ellenkent.co.uk, or call 07775 626869. You should include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog.

If you are successful, you will be contacted several weeks before the performance.

In this production of La Boheme, Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever written to the stage in her new tour, traditionally staged featuring beautiful sets and costumes.

The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include a brass band, snow effects and Musetta’s dog will also make an entrance.

This year, once again the children’s roles in the market scene with Parpignol the toy seller will be played by students of King’s Lynn Theatretrain, and older students and parents will swell the chorus too.

Centre director Ruth McKechnie said: “We are always delighted to work with our friends at Opera International, and La Boheme is one of our favourites. This is an excellent opportunity for students to become familiar with operatic works and experience working with a professional company with an excellent reputation.

“We are soon to start work on our next show at the Royal Albert Hall so this all helps with building their confidence on stage.”

Families wishing to join Theatretrain and get involved should contact Ruth on 07810 825062 or kingslynn@theatretrain.co.uk

Tickets are available for La Boheme are available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk