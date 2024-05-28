A new ‘paint your own’ pottery studio is opening in Hunstanton on Saturday, June 1.

Charlotte Pratt is opening Honeypots Studio offering a fun and interactive pottery painting experience to create personalised pieces. In addition to pottery painting, the studio will provide life-casting services, host events, offer private bookings and conduct creative workshops.

“We are delighted to be opening our studio in Hunstanton and can’t wait to get creative with the community. We aim to create a welcoming space where people can come together, have fun, and express their creativity through pottery,” said Charlotte.

Inside the new colourful studio

Honeypots Studio at 95 Westgate, will offer a vibrant and friendly atmosphere and an ideal venue for family outings, birthday parties, team-building events and more.

Saturday’s launch will be from 10.30am to 5.30pm, followed by noon to 4pm on Sunday. For the next two weeks the opening hours will be: Friday - Saturday: 10.30am - 5.30pm , Sunday: noon - 4pm and from June 18, opening will be Tuesday - Saturday: 10.30am - 5.30pm and Sunday: noon - 4pm. See honeypotsstudio.co.uk for details.