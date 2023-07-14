Home   Lifestyle   Article

The day King Edward VII’s statue was taken to its permanent spot at King’s Lynn school

By Lynn News Columnist
Published: 17:00, 14 July 2023

In 1902, William Lancaster, a former pupil of Lynn Grammar School, offered to pay for a new school building.

This photograph shows the statue of His Majesty, Edward VII, loaded onto a steam wagon in Gaywood Road, prior to delivery to the new King Edward VII Grammar School.

The school was opened by the king in November 1906. King Edward VII, Queen Alexandra and other members of the Royal Family, travelled from Sandringham for the opening of the school, where the King made a speech in the main hall and knighted William Lancaster.

The statue on its way to the new King Edward VII School in Lynn
