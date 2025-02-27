February 2012: Campaign Care 94 handed over cheques to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and Bob Champion Cancer Trust during its annual dinner at the Le Strange Arms, Old Hunstanton. At the front on the left, Prof Colin Cooper of the Royal Marsden Hospital accepts a £4,000 cheque for the cancer trust from Ros Taylor and the hospice chief executive Richard Shaw accepts a similar amount from Shane Martins. Terry Wagg (left) and Deborah Godfrey are also at the front together with Janette Champion in the centre.

February 2012: Tremendous community fundraising over 18 months was rewarded when SW Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss officially opened a £45,000 car park at Watlington Village Hall. She is pictured here with Cyril Pike (left) the hall committee chairman and Dr Hugh Lacey who had just retired after lengthy service on Watlington Parish Council.

February 2012: Members of Downham Lioness Club had every reason to be pleased with their efforts after helping two worthwhile organisations with cheques totalling £700. Seated centre is Mary Dunn of East Anglian Air Ambulance and centre front are Jackie Murphy, managing director of Aspires at Fincham and service user Matthew Ellis receiving a cheque from club chairman Margaret Fox.

February 2012: When youngsters at Wimbotsham Primary School met members of RAF Marham’s 31 Squadron who had served in Afghanistan they proudly handed over a £400 cheque for the squadron’s own fundraising challenge to support Help for Heroes. Flt Lt Shane Rutherford (left), Wing Cdr Jim Mulholland and Cpl Rich Johnson (right) are in the centre with the cheque, surrounded by the pupils and staff.

February 2012: Local 60s band the Teenage Mummies reunited for a charity gig to raise funds for the Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House. At a rehearsal are (from left) Chalkie Bowman, Kevin Cahill, Richard Moulton (Molly the Mummy) and Billy Easthall; at the front are Mummettes Luwanne Key and Sammie Peel.

February 2018: This group of community-minded people rallied to clean up Holme beach, to improve conditions for wildlife and the environment. More than 20 people ranging from toddlers to pensioners turned up to clear away nearly eight bin-bags full of litter from a 1km stretch of the coastline.

February 2013: Nine-year-old Amy Cook (right) raised £110 for the RSPCA by baking cakes and cookies and selling them to her classmates at North Wootton Community School. Amy is joined by Holly Delph to show off some of the cakes on sale.

February 2013: What started as a joke remark about a Calendar Girls calendar resulted in £1,600 being raised for Heacham Surgery Group. The ladies disrobing for what became a sell-out calendar were members of the Pocahontas Players drama group, including 92-year-old May Race the “drama queen” for January.

February 2013: Home Start volunteers who were to be working with the families of young children in West Norfolk are pictured as they receive certificates to mark the conclusion of their 10-week training course.

February 2015: Staff at Sainsbury’s in Lynn town centre joined forces with the British Heart Foundation to raise £65 for the charity’s “Wear It, Beat It” campaign. From left are Sainsbury staff, Jayne Dix, Tina Pawley, Jo Lomax and Emma McCalmont, joined by British Heart Foundation volunteer Martin Hutchinson and Ginny Symonds the BHF Lynn shop manager.